Australian in HK : The Wuhan virus — and Africa

A special concern: tens of thousands of people from the mainland have been returning to Africa for work or study after the Lunar New Year holiday, but there is very limited Wuhan virus monitoring in Africa for arrivals from China.

China has invested billions of dollars in Africa. What Africa urgently needs right now is help with airport security ... to monitor health issues as well as to stop drug trafficking ... to combat bugs and drugs.

One African drug mule in prison in Hong Kong for 10 years costs about HK$3,600,000. The HK government could save millions of dollars by helping airports like Addis Ababa to improve their security to stop drugs coming to Hong Kong.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm