John Larrysson's Column : A boy who hated school

Some car companies wouldn't let him fix their cars, unless he passed an exam from their company. This is especially true of very expensive cars. So he studied by himself. He read the maintenance and repair manuals for many types of cars. Then he took many tests from many different car companies. Some cars are very expensive. They have internationally famous names, like Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Bentley and others. Not everyone is allowed to fix such cars and they need fixing often. Fancy cars are often fragile. He passed the required tests; then he was able to fix very expensive cars and he was offered a job in Hong Kong. After a few years he opened his own shop.

Those cars cost millions of dollars. He charged thousands of dollars an hour to fix these cars. The owners paid! One day, about fifteen years ago, he told me that he had found a flat near the Peak. It was much nicer than where he was living then. He said it only cost twenty million dollars. He thought that everyone has that sitting around in their bank account.

Not everyone who fixes cars makes so much money. He studied hard after he got his first job and learned extra skills. He studied by himself, without help from teachers.

