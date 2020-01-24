一弦清一心：Some like it hot: taking on the challenge of writing about sex

The bluntness of the alert's wording reminded me of a banner I once saw while journeying through rural Shaanxi — "寧可血流成河，不准超生一個". "Why put things in so graphic a manner?" I asked the tour guide. "If the population control unit had been too concerned with the fine points of tact, rural people wouldn't have gotten the message," came his reply.

As a writer constantly on the lookout for ways to finetune her ear for the languages she works in, I see in the above examples an instructive takeaway: There aren't many subjects that are trickier for a writer to handle than sex, due to its taboo nature; one misstep and the reader can rightfully accuse you of vulgarity. It doesn't help that there are no hard and fast rules on how to write about sex intelligently. The judge who came up with that oft-quoted definition of pornography — "I know it when I see it"— could have applied the same characterisation to a writer's deft treatment of sex.

I know it when I read A A Gill that he's a class act in using references to sex to make his readers see the world anew and be in awe of its hidden connections and ironies. Here is his description of mussels:

My editor hit the high spot of the meal with his mussels cooked in Tuborg beer (accept no substitutes) and chillies. These groyne feeders had been poached so long, they had shrivelled to look like nothing so much as a get-to-know-your-clitoris aid.

He is just as effective when he pretends to be bashful and tiptoes around his subject, thereby revealing more by saying less. His take on the abalone:

For those of you with a sensitive disposition, or who haven't been to church yet, I strongly suggest you skip the rest of this paragraph. I have searched hither and yon for a polite description of the essence of abalone and I am afraid there is only one possible simile. It's private — positively, undeniably, deeply, femininely private.

I have all of A A Gill's books and have reread some of them for more times than I can remember. I was therefore inconsolable when he passed away in 2016; no longer will there be new works from him. I paid a tribute to him in my own way, by penning a piece ("如人飲水 冷暖自知 ：當中共傀儡的體感") utilising some of his methods, in particular the use of allusions to sex as a way to get one's point across more memorably. My piece is in Chinese, but I must admit there are times when I dare imagine he would cross the language barrier and it'd be my turn to get a chuckle out of him.

"如人飲水 冷暖自知 ：當中共傀儡的體感": https://www.thestandnews.com/politics/%E5%A6%82%E4%BA%BA%E9%A3%B2%E6%B0%B4-%E5%86%B7%E6%9A%96%E8%87%AA%E7%9F%A5-%E7%95%B6%E4%B8%AD%E5%85%B1%E5%82%80%E5%84%A1%E7%9A%84%E9%AB%94%E6%84%9F/

文：Michelle Ng 吳若琦

曾於女拔和牛津大學讀書，現教授英文寫作，閒時喜歡追憶民國。

電郵：michelle.ng@gmail.com

網站：michellengwritings.com