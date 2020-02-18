Editorial : Epidemic vs. infodemic

International experts have to deal with not only the epidemic but also the infodemic. An infodemic is an overflow of information adulterated with a huge amount of half-truths and pseudo-science, making the fight against the epidemic even more difficult. Ghebreyesus says that the spread of fake news is even faster than the spread of the virus, and that it has given rise to panic, confusion and division. Some of such untrue information is mal-intentioned rumours, while some is information taken out of context. For example, both Ira Longini, a consultant with WHO, and Gabriel Leung have talked about the possibility of "two thirds of the world's population being infected with the novel virus". However, many messages on the internet ignore the premise of the theory. The premise of Leung's theory is that if the transmission is left unchecked, the worst scenario will be the infection of two thirds of the world's population. But the reality is that every region in the world is trying its best to curb the spread of the virus. It is easy to generate panic when some of the messages on the internet blow the worst scenario out of proportion.

Ghebreyesus, who is from Ethiopia, has openly commended Beijing's effort in combating the epidemic. This has drawn criticism from some people. Some netizens have signed a pledge calling for his resignation. Some critics have talked loftily about the close relationship between China and Ethiopia, implying that WHO has "kowtowed" to China. However, according to the Financial Times, a number of international experts on public health have expressed their support for Ghebreyesus.

WHO is working with Google, Facebook and Tencent so that messages about the fight against the epidemic published by WHO can be more easily found on the internet and social media platforms. The problem, however, is that there is too much fake news that spreads too fast. Theoretically, messages published by WHO and the disease prevention centres of different countries must be more reliable than online hearsay or information taken out of context. The points of views of international experts must be more credible than those of key opinion leaders (KOLs) who are after click rates. The problem is that many people do not even believe WHO.

Everyone has a responsibility to fight against not only the epidemic, but also fake news.

明報社評2020.02.17：不實資訊氾濫礙抗疫 專家兩條戰線陷苦鬥

全球數百名科學家最近雲集日內瓦，出席世衛論壇討論新型冠狀病毒疫情，有份出席會議的本港專家梁卓偉，以及世衛總幹事譚德塞均形容，專家正面對兩條戰線，除了應付疫情（epidemic），亦要應付真假資訊大氾濫 （infodemic）。世衛與全球多家社交媒體聯手，希望多讓真確資訊流傳，然而抵抗infodemic比抗疫更艱巨，現實是網上流傳最廣的，往往是聳人聽聞、渲染成見的觀點，而非世衛或國際權威專家的信息；在一些地方，世衛公信力甚至面對政治陰謀論懐疑。疫症威脅既可喚起人性光輝一面，亦可暴露人性陰暗面，唯有以科學為本，才能遏阻非理性反應和恐慌，infodemic只會製造混亂和分化，妨礙全球抗疫，香港社會需要正視警惕。

國際專家除了要對付疫情，亦要應付infodemic這戰線。Infodemic資訊大氾濫，夾雜大量半真半假消息與偽科學， 導致抗疫工作更為艱巨。世衛總幹事譚德塞形容，虛假信息傳播速度比疫症更快，製造恐慌、混亂和分化。這些不實資訊，有些屬於惡意造謠，有些是斷章取義。舉例說，最近世衛顧問隆基尼（Ira Longini）和梁卓偉均談到「全球三分之二人口感染新病毒」的可能，然而網上很多相關信息均忽略了前提假設。梁卓偉說的前提是「若傳播未加抑制（ unchecked）」，三分之二人口感染是「最壞可能」，現實是全球各地都在竭力抑制傳播，網上一些信息將「最壞可能」顯著放大，當然易惹恐慌。

來自埃塞俄比亞的譚德塞公開讚揚北京抗疫努力，惹來一些人抨擊，有網民請願要求譚德塞下台，有論者則高談中國與埃塞俄比亞關係密切，暗示世衛向中國「跪低」，云云，然而根據《金融時報》說法，多位國際權威衛生專家都站出來支持譚德塞。

世衛與Google、facebook和騰訊等合作，讓世衛的防疫信息在網上和社交媒體更易搜尋，問題是虛假資訊太多太快。理論上，世衛和各國疾控中心的說法，一定較網上道聽塗說或斷章取義的消息可靠，國際權威專家的觀點，亦一定比追逐點擊率的網上意見領袖（KOL）可信，問題是不少人連世衛都不信。

對抗虛假信息與防疫一樣，人人有責。

■Glossary

arduous : involving a lot of effort and energy, especially over a period of time

propagate : to spread an idea, a belief or a piece of information among many people

premise : ​a statement or an idea that forms the basis for a reasonable line of argument