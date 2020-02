【明報專訊】"Orly's a very smart fellow," his mother said. "Without anyone showing him how, he learned to add up a long list of objects. See, there he is now with a bottle, a dish (碟子;盤子), a cup and so forth, adding them all up! He has now learned to add up to five!" "If I had a few more plates (碟子), I think I could add up to ten or twenty," Orly replied. Here, add up refers to counting things to find a total sum.