名人教英文：形同虛設，a sham

事實是，抵埗之後即可以自行乘車離開，基本上去哪兒都沒問題。After arrival, you can take any transport to go home or practically any other destination, unguarded.

《明報》有這樣的相關報道：「有人明言不會遵守檢疫令，照常上班；另有夫婦返家途中到街市買菜，未有於兩小時限期內返抵住所。」Some made it clear that they wouldn't comply with the quarantine order, and would go back to work as usual; there was also a couple who went shopping at a wet market on their way, failing to get home within the two-hour time limit.

有官員解釋：It's quarantine, not isolation，是檢疫，不是隔離。如此說來，所謂強制檢疫（mandatory quarantine），說到底不過是自律隔離（self-disciplined isolation）罷了。也即是說，整個機制形同虛設：It's a sham mechanism.

Sham，a thing that is not what it is purported to be，並非如聲稱中真實的東西，一般會譯做虛幻，可作名詞或形容詞。另例：

‧Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters call the "one country, two system" promise a sham. 香港的民主抗爭者認為一國兩制承諾只屬虛幻。

視乎上文下理，用英文講形同虛設，另一些選擇是：

‧It's a mere pretence. 不過是裝個樣子。

‧It's a feigned setup. 這是一個騙局。

‧It exists in name only. 亦即等於中文的「有名無實」。

面對一場嚴重疫症，林鄭政府的取態給詬病為not preventive（非防禦性），not even interactive，甚至不是互動的，而是純粹reactive、passive（被動的）。出事了，就去回應、籌措一下，惹來一些嚴厲批評。《彭博商業周刊》網站一篇評論Hong Kong Is Showing Symptoms of a Failed State有這兩句話：

‧A fragile state is usually defined by its inability to protect citizens, to provide basic services and by questions over the legitimacy of its government. 脆弱政權的一般定義是：未能保護公民、未能提供基本服務，以及管治合法性受到質疑。

‧After an epidemic and months of poorly handled pro-democracy demonstrations, Hong Kong is ticking most of those boxes. 經過一場疫症及連月來處理民主抗爭的失誤，香港政府符合大部分條件。

這篇評論的附圖，見一家超市內的貨架都被一掃而空，文字說明道：It's not Kinshasa or Caracas. But it doesn't look much like a global financial centre either. 這不是（剛果首都）金沙薩，也不是（委內瑞拉首都）加拉加斯。但看起來也不像世界金融中心（香港）。

■文︰毛孟靜

