Mona's Musings : What I learnt from a mother-to-be 3

As usual, I was not aware of the gravity (嚴重性) of this.

"It means I will feel the full force of pain from labour," she gasped.

Nitrous Oxide (N2O) is a commonly used labour analgesic in Hong Kong. A lot of people believe it has fewer side effects compared to other pain-relief methods like Epidural Anesthesia. In the absence of N2O, many would rather opt out of pain relief altogether than choose an alternative.

The mere imagination of this would haunt many women.

The new measure has stirred discussion on online forums, where mothers-to-be have anxiously shared tips on how to relieve pain without external substances. Others have questioned the new measure, which was neither officially announced nor properly explained. Rumour has it that women who were giving birth lately had to wear their masks throughout, making it impossible to inhale N2O simultaneously.

Following the discussion uneasily, I texted my friend's husband, "you had better work out jokes to tell your wife in the labour ward!"

To my further surprise, he replied, "I am apparently barred from the ward by the new measures."

In an attempt to reduce cross infection, all "redundant people" are banned from the labour ward nowadays. Mothers-to-be are expected to give birth without their loved ones by their sides. Meanwhile, medical professionals are shouldering the task to handle women in labour all on their own, despite their already strained work routine. Facing a pandemic, we are all equipped to our fullest and trying to live with the minimal, in the hope of being better protected from the virus.

The only saving grace exists in my friend's stomach — the little boy is eagerly kicking and head-butting his mother every day to reassure her that he will swiftly introduce himself into the world, cutting the pain and solitude short for everyone.

