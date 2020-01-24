Editorial : Change of HKMAO leadership

Zhang has been demoted to the post of deputy director less than three years after he was appointed director of the HKMAO. It is obvious that the demotion has to do with the seven-month-long disorder in Hong Kong. Zhang has become the second official to be held to account after Wang Zhimin, who was relieved of his post as director of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong. That said, Zhang remains in the HKMAO and will be responsible for its routine operation. The message is not clear as to whether these two officials who were responsible for Hong Kong and Macao affairs were simply inept and did not fall foul of the party line, or whether the central government is taking this opportunity to reshuffle the Hong Kong and Macao affairs set-up.

As Xia Baolong will also serve as director of the HKMAO, a heavyweight will be added to the team responsible for Hong Kong and Macao affairs in the central government. When Xia worked in Zhejiang, there were four years in which his time overlapped with that of Xi Jinping, who was then the province's party chief. Xia must have been in Xi's good graces and must understand Xi's principles of governance very well.

It is believed that the adjustments to the hierarchy for handling Hong Kong and Macao affairs made at the central government level will bring about a new situation. This, together with the new personnel arrangement and governance style, could mark the beginning of a new chapter. However, when it comes to "One country, Two systems", the problems with "Two systems" cannot be neglected. Officials handling Hong Kong affairs have their power coming from the central government. Furthermore, their understanding of the world and experience make it inevitable that they implement policies from the viewpoint of "One country". Even though they are required or expect themselves to listen to the views of Hong Kong people, it is a systemic issue as to whether they can consider matters from the point of view of Hong Kong's system.

When it comes to policies towards Hong Kong, the central government considers before anything else the major scheme for developing the country. These policies are formulated in accordance with global change, the country's strength and its direction of development. The policies and measures it implements should be beneficial to both the country and Hong Kong. However, at the end of the day, their effectiveness is determined by whether they are supported by Hong Kong citizens. Officials who are faraway in Beijing do not understand Hong Kong people's views. This is an innate problem. Officials stationed in Hong Kong are unwilling to do so. This is an acquired one. Very often the policies and measures formulated are not understood or supported by Hong Kong residents. They are even opposed or ruined by Hong Kong people. No matter how good a policy is, it cannot be implemented. There are technical issues concerning whether the central government's policies are supported by Hong Kong people. It takes only PR skills when it comes to how to promote and execute a policy. The crux of the matter, however, is how to think from the perspective of Hong Kong people and make them feel that they are making gains. Only by doing so can they be completely convinced.

明報社評2020.02.14：港澳辦主任易帥 架構重整更協調

在全國疫情仍然嚴峻、中央政府在集中精力抗疫的時刻，「突然」宣布港澳辦主任易帥，令人詫異，但細看整體安排，不但是主任的人選調動，而是整個架構的調整，這就顯然是經過深思熟慮的決定。

張曉明出任港澳辦主任不足3年，被降職副主任，顯然是跟香港出現長達7個月的亂局有關，降職是要對此事問責。這是繼上月初被免職的中聯辦主任王志民之後，第二名被問責的官員。雖然兩人被問責，張曉明留任港澳辦分管日常工作，究竟是要說明兩名主理港澳事務的官員只是能力不足問題而非觸犯「路線錯誤」，還是中央藉機改組港澳事務機構，信息並不明確。

夏寶龍兼任港澳辦主任，為中央港澳工作增添重量級人物，夏寶龍在浙江任職期間，跟當時任該省一把手的習近平有4年時間的重疊，應該是獲得習近平的賞識，而且對習近平的治理方針十分了解。

中央港澳事務的管治架構問題，從中央層面重整之後，相信會出現一個新的局面，加上新人事新作風，或許還會出現一番新景象。然而，一國兩制的問題，兩制的問題不能忽視，處理香港事務的官員權力源自中央，加上他們的閱歷和經歷，制定政策的角度當然會從「一國」出發，雖然他們被要求以及都自許聆聽港人心聲，但是否能夠多從香港「一制」的視角考慮問題，同樣是一個結構性問題。

中央對香港的方針，首先是考慮整個國家的發展大局，是因應國際形勢變化以及國家的實力與發展方向出發，所制定的政策與措施，應該是對國家以及對香港都有利的，但政策與措施的成效，最終是取決於是否得到香港市民的支持。遠在北京的官員，有不了解港人想法的「先天缺陷」，又或坐在香港辦公室的官員，有不願了解港人想法的「後天失誤」，所制定出來的政策與措施，很多時會流於香港市民不理解而不支持，甚至是反對與破壞，再好的政策也無法實施。中央的政策要獲得港人支持，當中有技術性問題，如何推廣、怎樣執行，多借用公關的技巧就可以，但歸根結柢是要從港人的角度出發，讓他們有「獲得感」，才會使他們心悅誠服。

■Glossary

hierarchy : a system, especially in a society or an organisation, in which people are organised into different levels of importance from highest to lowest

demote : to move sb to a lower position or rank, often as a punishment

be in sb's good graces : to have sb's approval and be liked by them