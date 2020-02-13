Word Puzzle

1. Make a temporary repair; it will do for a while, but will need fixing properly later. (5,2)

5. A non-metric distance about the length of the top joint of your thumb.

6. Abbreviation for Personal Assistant.

8. Equipment that shows news, movies etc., sent from far away: a _____ set.

9. A hollow part of a hill, cliff or mountain; large enough to go inside.

11. Causes to stop happening or to make something go away completely.

■Clues Down

1. Wrote your English name in capital letters.

2. A short amount of time: "I'll be back in just a _____."

3. Abbreviation that tells you a pencil-lead is not too hard, nor too soft.

4. Worlds that might be found orbiting a distant star.

7. To stop people from sleeping; to_____ them up.

10. "I have lost my dictionary; I do not know where it _____ ".

■by David Foulds