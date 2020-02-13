名人教英文：To beat about the bush 轉彎抹角

詹姆斯先生：你的辦公室可真不錯。

Lawyer: Thank you. I'm glad you like it. Now what can I do for you Mr James?

律師：謝謝誇獎，有什麽要我效勞嗎，詹姆斯先生？

Mr James: And that's a really beautiful landscape painting over there. Is it an original?

詹姆斯先生：啊，這幅風景油畫真美，是原作嗎？

Lawyer: Yes. It's by Francisco Valdez.

律師：不錯，畫家是弗朗西斯科．瓦爾德斯。

Mr James: Oh! He's so famous! It must be worth a lot of money.

詹姆斯先生：啊，他很有名，這幅畫一定很值錢。

Lawyer: Mr James, I'm sure you haven't come here to discuss my office furnishings. Please stop beating about the bush and tell me why you're here.

律師：詹姆斯先生，你該不是來談論我辦公室的設備。請說明來這裏的目的，不要轉彎抹角了。

Mr James: Well, it's an extremely delicate and confidential matter. I don't know how to start.

詹姆斯先生：這件事很難啓齒，而且要保密，我不知道從何說起。

Lawyer: Mr James, I can't help you if you don't explain why you are here. You can trust me. As a lawyer I have a professional duty to maintain the strictest confidence on behalf of my clients.

律師：詹姆斯先生，你不講明來意，我無法幫忙。你可以相信我。律師職業上有責任為委託人嚴守秘密。

To beat about the bush直譯是「在矮樹叢中四處拍打」。打獵者往往會請人拍打矮樹叢，使躲在樹叢中的動物受驚竄出，以便射殺。這樣的四處拍打，常用來比喻「旁敲側擊」或「轉彎抹角」，例如：（1）He is never one to beat about the bush（他說話從來不轉彎抹角）。（2）My mother did not beat about the bush, but told me flatly, "You'll never make a good footballer（母親沒有轉彎抹角，直截了當告訴我：「你決不會成為出色足球員。」）

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。