Editorial : Combat coronavirus with one heart

The global total of confirmed novel coronavirus diagnoses has exceeded 42 thousand, 99% of which are in mainland China. As for other regions of the world, Japan has recorded over 160 cases thanks to the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and is now the region with the most confirmed cases excluding mainland China. Singapore was originally in second place. However, as many cases of infection have emerged, including those resulting from mass infections from a hot pot gathering and a Mahjong gathering, the total number of cases in Hong Kong has exceeded that of Singapore. Recently residents of apartments of the same number but different floors in Hong Mei House of Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi have been infected, bringing back Hong Kong people's horrible memories of the SARS outbreak in Amoy Gardens in 2003. However, the situation of Hong Mei House is completely different from that of Amoy Gardens. First, the U-shaped water traps at Hong Mei House were completely fine. The infection that happened in an apartment of the same number but different floor was probably due to an improper modification of the exhaust pipe of the toilet and the leakage that ensued. The Department of Health says that there have not been similar cases of infection in the building, adding that the public should stay calm and avoid getting panicky.

It takes nothing but confidence, unity and determination to fight against an epidemic. What is regrettable is that Hong Kong today is surrounded by an atmosphere of defeatism, and many people are quite pessimistic about the campaign. Such a phenomenon reflects political problems such as the government's lack of ability to lead and the public's distrust of and dissatisfaction with the government. However, just as Professor Yuen Kwok-yung has said, back when the SARS epidemic ravaged Hong Kong, there were large-scale outbreaks in hotels, hospitals and Amoy Gardens. None of these has happened in today's Hong Kong, so it cannot be said that the "epidemic is out of control". Obviously, now is not the time to be pessimistic and dejected. The Hong Kong government must do more. It must try its best to stabilise the social atmosphere. At the same time, society must be united and avoid causing itself chaos.

As scenes of Hong Kong people scrambling for masks and even daily necessities such as toilet paper have repeatedly happened, a foreign commentary has compared the chaos in Hong Kong to the brink of collapse experienced by countries like Venezuela. This observation might be too exaggerated, but it cannot be denied that Hong Kong society dreads the epidemic and is showing signs of hysteria. The government must do something to calm people down. But the public does not feel that the government has taken any decisive action. As masks are in short supply globally, neighbouring regions such as Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand have introduced measures including price regulation and supply controls, one after another to tackle the issue in the hope that the people will feel safe. The Hong Kong government, in contrast, has done little to tackle the hoarding and price-gouging of anti-epidemic supplies like masks except for stressing repeatedly that it will step up the procurement of such supplies globally.

The public hopes that the government can do a good job of quarantine work to "keep the gate". At the same time, all sides of society need to understand that society needs more quarantine facilities to handle people who might have been affected.

明報社評2020.02.12：香港抗疫不能泄氣 官民需要上下一心

本港新型肺炎確診病例增至49宗，超過新加坡的47宗，成為繼內地和日本之後，目前確診個案第三多的地方。

新型肺炎全球確診病例迄今超過4.2萬宗，當中99%在內地。放眼全球其他地方，日本因為「鑽石公主」號郵輪爆疫，錄得逾160宗病例，成為中國大陸以外最多確診個案的地區，至於第二多的原本是新加坡，然而隨着本港接連出現多宗感染個案，包括打邊爐、打麻將集體染疫事件，確診病例總數已超過新加坡。近日青衣長康邨康美樓同一坐向不同樓層有人確診，更勾起港人對2003年淘大花園爆疫的可怕回憶，然而康美樓的情况，跟當年淘大截然不同。首先，大廈的U形隔氣管全無問題，同座不同樓出現確診個案，可能是有人不正當改裝單位的廁所排氣管，造成漏氣感染。衛生署表示，同座暫時未見其他疑似感染個案，公眾應該保持冷靜，避免恐慌。

打好抗疫戰，離不開信心、齊心和決心，可惜的是，當前香港卻為失敗主義氛圍所籠罩，不少人對抗疫戰頗為悲觀。這一現象背後折射的，是政府缺乏領導力，以及民不信官、不滿政府等政治問題，可是正如袁國勇所言，當年SARS病毒肆虐香港，酒店、醫院和淘大花園都出現大規模爆發，相比之下，目前本港並未出現上述任何一種情况，談不上「疫情已經失控」，現在肯定不是悲觀泄氣的時候。港府須有更多作為，盡力穩定人心，社會亦要上下一心，避免自亂陣腳。

本港一再出現市民搶購口罩以至廁紙等日用品，有外國評論將香港的亂象，與委內瑞拉等國家瀕臨崩潰局面相提並論。有關說法也許太過誇張，惟無可否認香港社會恐懼疫症，出現歇斯底里情况，港府必須安撫民情，然而市民卻感受不到當局有何果斷行動。鑑於全球口罩供應緊張，台灣、新加坡、泰國等鄰近地區都先後推出措施，處理口罩問題，包括規管價格和供應，盼讓民眾安心；反觀香港，政府除了一再強調加緊全球採購，並未見有多少實際行動，跟進口罩等防疫物資囤積抬價情况。

公眾希望政府做好檢疫把關工夫，與此同時，各方亦要諒解，社會需要有更多檢疫隔離設施，處理有可能受到感染的人。

■Glossary

surpass : exceed

ensue : to happen after or as a result of another event

defeatism : a way of thinking or behaving that shows that you feel you have no hope and expect to fail