Study Abroad : What now?

【明報專訊】No, I didn't get into Oxford PPE. To be honest, it was what I expected, but I was nonetheless angry with myself; one reason why my philosophy interview went as badly as it did was that I didn't even finish a book I mentioned in my personal statement, and the professor based his question on it. I panicked helplessly, which didn't help. Perhaps I still wouldn't have got in had I read the book, but that way I would have been rejected knowing that I had done my best. Staring blankly at the letter, I felt like I had let everyone in my life down, my parents who have invested so much time and money in me, all the teachers who have believed in me and devoted extra time to help me and stretch me intellectually. I couldn't stop thinking obsessively about what I might have done "wrong": maybe I should have applied for modern languages, which I was much better at; maybe I should re-apply next year; maybe I shouldn't have gone to the UK at all.
When I decided to study in the UK six years ago, an Oxbridge acceptance seemed like the goal. Although I have realised that Oxbridge isn't the be-all and end-all of education and that there are other excellent universities in the UK and around the world, it was still difficult to break free from the Oxbridge mindset and to not think that my expensive education up to that point had been wasted.
But the rejection was actually a blessing in disguise. There was a reason I couldn't finish that book: I just didn't like philosophy. It would have been a nightmare having to read heaps of even more difficult philosophy books and write essays on them at a place like Oxford. I much prefer politics and economics, the other parts of PPE. Besides, there is still a chance that I will end up going to a university in the US and enjoy a liberal arts education. Who knows? When one door closes, another opens. At the moment, my future is full of uncertainties, but also possibilities, and for that I am hopeful. Que será, será (whatever will be, will be).
Writer's Profile
Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.
