Study Abroad : What now?

When I decided to study in the UK six years ago, an Oxbridge acceptance seemed like the goal. Although I have realised that Oxbridge isn't the be-all and end-all of education and that there are other excellent universities in the UK and around the world, it was still difficult to break free from the Oxbridge mindset and to not think that my expensive education up to that point had been wasted.

But the rejection was actually a blessing in disguise. There was a reason I couldn't finish that book: I just didn't like philosophy. It would have been a nightmare having to read heaps of even more difficult philosophy books and write essays on them at a place like Oxford. I much prefer politics and economics, the other parts of PPE. Besides, there is still a chance that I will end up going to a university in the US and enjoy a liberal arts education. Who knows? When one door closes, another opens. At the moment, my future is full of uncertainties, but also possibilities, and for that I am hopeful. Que será, será (whatever will be, will be).

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

