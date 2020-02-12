Pop around Town : Fai chun for HK people

I like that the spring couplets were called the "Spring Book" ("春書") in ancient Chinese dynasties. It is said that the Spring Book in the Song dynasty was made with thin solid wood, two or three feet long and four or five inches wide. It was hung on the door and could be used to draw New Year pictures. Besides making the Spring Book, people in Hunan and Hubei used to write auspicious words on coloured silk cloths, which were cut into a swallow shape to put on their heads.

By the Qing dynasty, the custom of posting spring couplets had become widespread. It is said that many literati (文人雅士) appeared in Spring Festival in Beijing to dip their brushes into the ink and show their talent for calligraphy and writing poetry. Besides, there were special meanings to the colour of the paper used. Folks used red paper, while the imperial court used white paper with red and blue trims. Folk beliefs and taboos also dictated that those in mourning were not allowed to use red paper. If the deceased in the family was a male, the family could only use green paper for writing the couplets. If the deceased was female, yellow paper was used. This kind of social differentiation, in connection with varying styles of calligraphy and content, were all part of folk customs. Some even claimed it as a unique form of literary art.

Creative art used for collective social purposes is not new to Hong Kong people during the protest movement that began in June 2019. By spring, some of this creativity was channelled into making new fai chun that can uniquely represent many Hong Kong people's wishes for the New Year. At this time, we have seen spring couplets with new innovation. Some are written on yellow paper, signifying the colour of the protest movement. Most of them contain cartoon drawings of Pepe the Frog who represents the resilient protesters. During a recent peaceful protest, sets of specially made fai chun were handed out for free. A set contains eight pieces. Besides the movement mantra "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" ("光復香港，時代革命") written as fai chun, the pack also contains common greetings for good health (龍馬精神) and for wishes to come true (心想事成), referring of course to the need to stay strong to keep fighting for the attainment of the five collective wishes. The traditional auspicious words now spark resonance in a new context.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.