Editorial：China and US amid the coronavirus outbreak

The US's aid for China measured 17.8 tonnes in weight and included masks, protective clothing and respirators. It arrived in Wuhan on February 4. The US has also announced the donation of US$100 million to China and other countries affected by the novel coronavirus, and will dispatch medical experts to the tour of inspection organised by WHO to help combat the disease in China.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry complained that aid promised by the US remained undelivered after a long time. That China made such open criticism might possibly have been due to the fact that eleven countries had already sent their aid to China at the time or due to its unrealistically high expectation of the US's efficiency. The spokesperson was unhappy about the US also because it was the first country to evacuate personnel of its consulate and bar Chinese people from entry. Whether this criticism is justified is open to discussion. When it comes to any measure that can prevent the plague from spreading to one's country, it is better to be safe than sorry. After all, it is a kind of viral transmission that can mean the difference between life and death.

No one expects the US to help China unconditionally. The US has not done anything that smacks of schadenfreude either. But it can at least be said that the US does not harbour a good intention. When China is busy combating the disease, the US is still talking about the increase of purchases.

China is no longer weak and poor. Gilead, a US drug company, has provided Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, for hospitals in Wuhan to conduct clinical trials involving 761 patients. If the drug works, China will not hesitate to use any amount of money to purchase it. For the US, it will be a business deal. US corporations will not forgo the Chinese market given its immense purchasing power.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the US to be guided by the bigger picture of the maintenance of bilateral cooperation rather than overreact. The so-called bigger picture is China's confidence that it will triumph over the virus ultimately and that the economy and production will be brought back on track. While there might be some difficulties temporarily, China has the ability and confidence to overcome the difficulties. ''Adding fuel to the fire'' will not benefit the mutual trust between China and the US and their future cooperation.

明報社評 2020.02.10：美國助華抗疫 邊幫忙邊添亂

在中國疫情還在蔓延期間，美中兩國宣布將會如期在本月14日履行貿易協議，將關稅減半，全球股市一度振興。好消息之餘，還應該注意到，特朗普與習近平通電話時表示將協助中國抗疫，但也不忙催促中國履行增加購買美國貨的承諾；國務卿蓬佩奧在宣布美國捐贈物資送抵武漢後一天，警惕美國州長，中國對美國各州的滲透將會威脅美國的核心價值。不難發現，美國對中國不會因為疫情而落井下石，但也不會放鬆其遏制中國的政策。

美國協助中國抗疫的17.8噸捐贈物資，包括口罩、防護服和呼吸機等，已經於4日送抵武漢，同時宣布將會撥款1億美元，資助中國和其他受新型肺炎影響的國家，還會派醫學專家參加世界衛生組織的考察團，到中國協助抗疫。

外交部發言人曾抱怨，美國答應捐贈物資給中國，遲遲沒有到位。中國公開提出如此批評，可能是因為此時已經有11個國家的捐贈物資送達，又或許是對美國的效率有過高的期望。而外交部發言人又不滿美國是第一個國家從武漢撤出領事人員，第一個宣布禁止中國人入境，這種批評也是見仁見智，任何對防止疫情向本國蔓延的措施，嚴謹一點總比保守的做法更加安全，畢竟是人命關天的病毒傳播。

沒有人會期望美國會無條件的幫助中國，美國也沒有做出幸災樂禍的事情，但起碼可以說是來者不善，在中國仍然為對付疫情而應接不暇，美方還來討論增購產品這些事情。

今天的中國，已不是國弱民貧的中國。美國藥廠吉利德（Gilead）研發的抗病毒藥物瑞德西韋（Remdesivir），供應給武漢醫院，在761名患者身上做臨牀試驗。如果真的有療效，中國是會不惜以重金購買的，這對美國來說，也是一盤生意。美國的企業也不會放過中國這個購買力強的龐大市場。

外交部發言人呼籲美國從維護雙邊交往合作的大局出發，不要過度反應。所謂大局，就是中國有信心能夠最終戰勝病毒，令經濟與生產回復正軌。即使出現一些暫時的困難，但中國有克服困難的能力與信心，在這個時候給中國「火上澆油」，對中美兩國的互信和今後的合作，沒有好處。

