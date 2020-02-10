Ask & Learn聞問切：As much as（下）

我們看看例句，先說第一個意思：

‧Inasmuch as you are ready, let's begin.

既然你預備好了，我們開始吧。

現在看第二個意思，試想像以下對話：

‧A: How is Mary's French? 瑪麗的法語還好吧？

B: Inasmuch as I don't speak the language that much, I think she is quite fluent, but other people may not think so. 我對法語認識不深，就這點來說，我覺得還挺流利的，但其他人的想法可能不一樣。

譚景輝(english@mingpao.com)