Ask & Learn聞問切：As much as（下）

【明報專訊】這一期補充As much as一個特別的用法，就是in as much as。要注意in as much as有時會寫成inasmuch as。根據BBC Learning English網頁的說法，in as much as有兩個意思：第一是既然、由於；第二是在……的範圍內、到……的程度、從這點來說等，這個用法類似to the extent that ...。

我們看看例句，先說第一個意思：

‧Inasmuch as you are ready, let's begin.

既然你預備好了，我們開始吧。

現在看第二個意思，試想像以下對話：

‧A: How is Mary's French? 瑪麗的法語還好吧？

B: Inasmuch as I don't speak the language that much, I think she is quite fluent, but other people may not think so. 我對法語認識不深，就這點來說，我覺得還挺流利的，但其他人的想法可能不一樣。

譚景輝(english@mingpao.com)

