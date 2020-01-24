Mona's Musings : What I learnt from a mother-to-be 2

Of course I did. These days, the city is running out of necessities one usually takes for granted. A complete bankruptcy of trust in the city's authorities to contain the coronavirus has resulted in mass panic, as reflected in irrational hoarding behaviour towards anything that are distantly short in supply. Bleach topped the list of shortages for its proven disinfecting ability against coronavirus.

Sympathetic but largely unswayed, I dogmatically believe that anything has a decent substitute. If not, frugality will bring us a long way. The convenience of city-life has spoilt my sense of urgency. Bleach would be replenished before we notice. The chance of contacting the deadly virus because of a temporary shortage of bleach did not strike me as obvious.

I shrugged aside my friend's panic.

"We need to get bleach and tissue paper," she insisted to my surprise. A rational science student all her life, she would usually ridicule irrational purchasing behaviour.

Over the next few days, sourcing bleach became our priority. From online platforms to supermarket chains, we searched high and low for the magical substance Mrs mother-to-be is after. Secretly, I was fed up by the over-reaction until one day. Our treasure hunt only ended when some adorable businessman in the neighbourhood decided to sell his remaining bleach at a marginally profitable price.

"Today, a newborn baby in Wuhan was diagnosed with coronavirus within 30 hours of birth. They say it's mother-son infection,” she lamented, disinfecting the small floor area we just stepped on. "In the next two weeks, I have three maternal check-ups at the hospital. How well do you think they clean hospitals these days?"

At that precise moment, the baby kicked her tummy hard, acknowledging the effort made to keep him safe. In the light of an eager new life, perhaps it is not for us to judge how much precaution is too much.

