Editorial : The government must show leadership

As the outbreak continues in mainland China and the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in Hong Kong, it is understandable that citizens are nervous and worried. However, Hong Kong does not have the highest number of cases or the highest infected proportion of the population in the world if mainland China is excluded. That said, Hong Kong might top the list when it comes to the level of panic. It is true that the phenomenon reflects political factors such as people's distrust in the government. However, dissatisfaction with the government's measures against the outbreak does not necessarily mean that we should succumb to scaremongering or subscribe to rumours lightly. As representatives of the industries have said, most citizens scramble for toilet paper and daily necessities only to stockpile them rather than because they need them.

The risk of an outbreak in the communities is rising. A local expert says that "if the government sits back and allows the virus to spread like influenza", two to three tenths of Hong Kong's population will be infected, and "the death toll will be too scary to imagine". But there is also an expert who has said that though there have been cases involving family groups, the infection took place through close contact. This expert says that it does not seem that the virus has the ability to spread easily between humans in the communities, calling on the public not to be too worried.

Government officials have often enthused about Hong Kong being a city of free economy. The government has avoided intervening in the markets and has never meddled in the supply of the majority of food items and daily necessities. However, now being an extraordinary moment, there is no reason to be restricted by the bureaucratic, inflexible way of thinking or be hamstrung by the free economy ideology. A society that is so hysteric has put the leadership of the government to the test. Government officials should now be at the forefront, intervene proactively and take the lead to show the government's ability to control the situation. Remaining backstage and simply doing some liaison work or verbally condemning rumour-mongers will only make citizens feel that the government sits back and does nothing and lacks leadership.

The outbreak is having a bigger and bigger impact on the normal operation of society. Many measures that have been taken by the government so far are passive responses in nature, things that must be done when the problem is urgent. A government that is capable of leading must be able to think ahead when taking action. As every industry is facing a difficult time and problems such as closures and layoffs might happen one after another, the government should not only use money to alleviate people's difficulties but also plan ahead and intervene when appropriate.

明報社評2020.02.07：社會慌亂歇斯底里 政府須拿出領導力

過去兩天，港人到超市搶購廁紙，成為了國際新聞，法新社以「病毒性的歇斯底里」，形容香港市面出現的恐慌搶購情况。網上廣泛流傳超市貨架空空如也的照片，一些人則上載「戰利品」照片，展示從超市搶購回來、在家中堆得高高的廁紙等日用品。雖然周三晚有大型超市出來闢謠，否認部分產品缺貨，然而昨天早上，搶購潮仍在各區出現，直至本港多間供應商公開表示，各類食品和日用品供應正常，情况才有所緩和。

內地疫情持續，本港確診個案持續增加，市民忐忑憂慮，乃是人之常情，不過撇開內地不計，放眼全球其他地方，目前香港確診病例總數既非各地之最，患者與人口比例亦非最高，惟論恐慌程度，香港卻可能是各地之最。這一現象背後，誠然涉及民不信官等政治因素，然而不滿政府防疫措施是一回事，不等於應該危言聳聽或輕信流言。正如業界代表所言，大部分市民搶購廁紙日用品後只作囤積，其實並無需要。

香港社區爆發風險上升，有本地專家稱，「如果政府任由病毒如流感般擴散」，香港將有兩、三成市民感染，「死亡人數不敢想像」，亦有專家表示，本港雖然一些家庭群組確診病例，但都是透過緊密接觸感染，未見病毒好容易在社區人傳人，呼籲公眾毋須太擔心。

過去政府官員常標榜香港是自由經濟城市，政府避免介入市場，從不沾手絕大多數糧食和日用品的供應。然而現在是非常時期，沒理由還囿於官僚僵化思維，拘泥於自由經濟意識形態。社會陷入歇斯底里恐慌狀態，正是考驗政府領導力之時。政府官員應站到台前，積極介入帶頭做事，展示當局正致力控制局面穩定人心；僅僅退居幕後做一些溝通聯絡工夫，又或口頭譴責一下造謠者，只會令市民覺得政府冷眼旁觀，缺乏領導力。

疫情對社會正常運作的影響愈來愈大，目前政府很多應對部署均屬回應式措施，「逼到埋身」不得不做。一個有領導力的政府，行事要有前瞻性。百業經營困難、倒閉裁員等問題隨時接踵爆發，政府除了動用銀彈紓困，亦應及早部署，適時主動介入。

■Glossary

spoils : goods taken from a place by thieves or by an army that has won a battle or war

stockpile sth : to collect and keep a large supply of sth

backstage : in the part of a theatre where the actors and artists get ready and wait to perform