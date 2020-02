Ask & Learn聞問切：As much as（中）

由此又想到兩個具as ... as結構的片語,就是as long as和as far as。與上述不太一樣,這兩個片語可置於短句前作連詞用,請看右方例子。

‧As long as he objects, there is nothing we can do. 只要他反對,我們就無計可施。

‧As far as the teacher is concerned, Tom is not a good student because he talks too much in class. 於老師而言,因為湯姆上課說話太多,所以不是一個好學生。

(待續)

