Write on...The day Sinclair Lewis came to town 1

A newspaper editor from the small town of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, Harry Sinclair Lewis wrote novels depicting — and often satirising — everyday life in small towns in the American Midwest. Main Street was his first book to achieve success. Published in 1920, it went straight to the top of the bestseller list. That was followed in 1922 by Babbitt, and before the year was out the title of that book had become a new word in the English vocabulary. The following year, the word had found a place in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a place where it has remained ever since: Babbitt (n) a business or professional man who conforms unthinkingly to middle-class values and standards. Babbittry (n); Babbitty (adj).

That was a hundred years ago, but I bet if we looked around us today we'd be able to find ourselves a Babbitt here and a Babbitt there. Like the gifts of the author, they are with us still.

On his first day at the university, the new and celebrated Writer-in-Residence walked the long and formidable path up Bascom Hill, into Bascom Hall, and then up the flight of stairs to what was to be his second-floor classroom. Because of who he was, the new teacher had attracted a full compliment of eager young students — writers, if you will — and they came prepared to listen in awe. Smiles on their faces, they braced themselves and waited.

The teacher seemed to be waiting too. He had peeled off his coat halfway up the Bascom Hill climb and he stood before them mopping his brow with a handkerchief. Eventually, he went through the formalities of introducing himself. That wasn't necessary, of course, but it was a starting point.

I don't know exactly what he said, though I'm sure someone took his words down. Maybe they'll appear someday. What I have heard is that after some moments he fell silent and began to cast his eyes over the young faces of the future writers of America. He frowned and appeared to be distracted, and for a long time he stared out the windows. To those waiting souls ready to cling to his every word it seemed that he was studying the view, looking at the blue of the lake and the green of the rolling hills with a sympathetic eye. It was autumn, and the campus trees would have been alive with the colours of the autumn-dyed leaves. I know, for I have sat there myself. It was many years later, of course, but I can attest to the magical influence of the vibrant colours he might have seen, and of the way the world seems to glow with their light as the leaves slither past the windows before settling to the ground.

(To be continued)

(C) John Bell Smithback

■By John Bell Smithback