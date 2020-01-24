A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: overview sentence (2)

To recap, the overview sentence that we had was: "During the two-decade period, the overweight rates in Countries A and C rose, while that in Country B fluctuated. As of the year 2000, Country C had a higher percentage of overweight people than the other two countries."

There are several things that you might already notice.

(1) The overview sentence does not contain any figures. This is important, because the function of the overview sentence is to summarise. You need to leave the figures to the paragraphs that follow, which are known as the "detail paragraphs".

(2) The overview sentence describes some very general things. The first part describes the general trends in the overweight rates over twenty years, while the second part is comparison. Describing trends and making comparisons (if relevant) are exactly what you are supposed to do in an overview sentence.

(3) An overview sentence tests your ability to report important findings and ignore not-so-important ones. This means there are things you have to omit. Look at our example and you can see that it only talks about the country with the highest percentage of people who were overweight, but not the country with the lowest rate. The reasoning behind this is that a researcher — as well as the public — should be more interested in the country with the highest overweight rate, as that calls for action (like educating the public on healthy diets).

(4) In our four-paragraph response, the overview sentence (para 2) comes right after the introduction (para 1). Some of you might not feel comfortable about this, arguing, not without reason, that an overview sentence should be like a conclusion and should therefore be at the end of an answer. According to many IELTS experts, both approaches are acceptable. But it is indeed advantageous to write the overview sentence as the second paragraph, as it helps you make sure that the two detail paragraphs that follow (para 3-4) correspond to it.

Our attention will then be focused on vocabulary. To know which words to use for the overview sentence, we have to have a very clear idea about the purpose of the graph. As illustrated in (2) , a graph can be about trends and comparisons, and there are specific sets of words for each of them. I will leave this until the next issue.

