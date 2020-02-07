Editorial : Panic buying

Since the outbreak began in mainland China, the Hong Kong government's work against the disease has met with much criticism. Some people have even said that what the Macao authorities have done against the outbreak puts Hong Kong to shame. In all fairness, Hong Kong's situation is vastly different from that in Macao. It might not be possible to compare them point by point. Macao has a population of several hundred thousand people, less than one tenth of that of Hong Kong. It must find it easier to handle issues such as the sudden rise in demand for face masks. As for popular sentiments and trust in the government, the two cities are worlds apart. Despite frequent exchange between the people in Macao and Zhuhai, the Macao authorities have not imposed a full shutdown of the border. This, however, has not led to severe criticism. In Hong Kong the situation is entirely different. But it has to be said that the numerous measures taken by the Macao authorities, including the order that casinos and recreational facilities suspend operation for 15 days, were taken with much decisiveness. The Hong Kong government's measures, in comparison, have seemed tardy and piecemeal.

With the threat of an epidemic looming, Hong Kong people have become restless. Recently, whenever a shop announced the sale of face masks, that would invariably attract crowds of people waiting in long queues. Some people even stayed up all night to do so. The apocalyptic mood is spreading ceaselessly. Any kind of rumour may lead to panic. Recently it was rumoured that "manufacturers of toilet paper on the mainland have stopped operation and toilet paper in Hong Kong could be out of stock anytime". As a result, crowds of citizens scrambled for toilet paper in supermarkets. As photos of empty racks were widely circulated, panic in society was further aggravated. People even began scrambling for food and daily necessities.

Like a run on banks, a scramble for resources in supermarkets is an act of self-fulfilling prophecy. When a rumour spreads and people clamour for something, the inevitable result is shortages. The short supply then becomes real. The rumour-mongers are ill-intentioned and should be condemned. At the same time, citizens have to stay calm and must not be misled. As Hong Kong people have become easily perturbed, the government must take more action to soothe people's nerves. The authorities should remain in close contact with big retailers and pay close attention to supply and distribution of food and daily necessities. When anything untoward happens, the government should intervene as soon as possible and dispel the rumours forcefully. It should not sit back and wait for retailers such as supermarkets to handle the situation themselves.

Due to the scramble for face masks and the short supply around the globe, some private clinics in Hong Kong are starting to face the problem of a shortage of face masks. As a result, they might not be able to attend to patients as normal. The consequences could be big. The government must provide appropriate assistance for private clinics as well as industries and workers affected by the outbreak in order to help them overcome the difficulty.

明報社評2020.02.06：超市搶購觸目驚心 政府急須穩定民心

政府宣布新一輪防疫措施，包括港人在內，所有從內地入境的人，均要接受強制檢疫14天，有本地專家認為措施等同全面封關，惟擔心仍有3日空窗期，前線醫護工會則堅持繼續罷工，社會躁動未見緩和，有人為買口罩通宵排隊輪候，有人在超市搶購糧食廁紙。

內地疫情爆發以來，港府防疫工作受到不少質疑，一些人更認為，澳門防疫表現將港府完全比下去。平情而論，港情澳情迥異，未必事事可以直接比較。澳門人口數十萬，不及香港一成，應付口罩需求驟增等問題，始終要比香港容易一些，至於當前兩地民情以及對政府的信任度，更是差天共地。澳門珠海民眾往來緊密，澳門未有全面封關，並沒惹來怒罵，反觀香港卻是另一光景。不過話說回來，澳門政府多項舉措，諸如下令賭場及娛樂場所停業15日等，都相當果斷；相比之下，港府應對疫情，確實予人「慢半拍」、「唧牙膏」之感。

疫症威脅逼近，香港人心浮動，近日每逢有商戶宣布有口罩發售，必然引來大批民眾排長龍，有人甚至通宵輪候。「末世氣氛」在全城不斷蔓延擴散，任何流言蜚語，都可能引發恐慌。近日網上流傳「內地廁紙廠停產，香港隨時無廁紙賣」的謠言，結果引發大批市民到超級市場搶購廁紙，貨架一空的照片四處流傳，到頭來又進一步加劇社會恐慌情緒，連糧食和日用品也有人搶購。

就像銀行擠提一樣，搶購超市物資也是一種自我實現行為，謠言一旦傳開，人人爭相搶購，必然導致缺貨，導致市面真的出現供應緊張。散播流言者其心可誅，與此同時，市民亦要保持清醒，勿受迷惑。香港民心虛怯，政府必須採取更多行動穩定人心。當局應與一些大型零售商戶保持緊密聯絡，密切留意市面糧食和民生日用品的供應和銷售情况，若出現不尋常事態，必須盡快介入、大力闢謠，不應坐等超市等零售商自行處理。

受口罩搶購潮和全球供應緊張影響，本港一些私家診所也開始面對口罩短缺問題，可能無法如常開門診治病人，後果可大可小。政府必須向私家診所以至受疫情影響的行業及員工，提供適切支援渡過難關。

■Glossary

equivalent : equal in value, amount, meaning, importance, etc.

tardy : slow to act, move or happen; late in happening or arriving

piecemeal : done or happening gradually at different times and often in different ways, rather than carefully planned at the beginning