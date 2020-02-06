Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. To look very similar to someone or something else.
5. Mars, Jupiter and Venus are the names of Roman _____.
8. The border of a tailored piece of clothing.
10. To leave a bus or train: ''We'll get _____ at the next stop.''
11. To go into a place: a building or room for example.
12. Tried to get chosen for a political job perhaps: ____ for office.
13. A tiny stand, usually plastic, for placing a golf ball on before you hit it.
14. Broken the rules? ''Has she ever _____ anything wrong?''
17. A fast-moving, negatively-charged particle found in an atom.
Clues Down
1. You will need to do this to your phone after using it for a while: _____ it.
2. A type of food contained in an oval-shaped, brittle shell.
3. A piece of furniture that is usually found in a bedroom.
4. A soldier: one who uses a rifle (so not a ''swordsman'', then).
6. An adverb of frequency: not ''always'', but more than 'now and then'.
7. To put things in order; to _____ them out.
9. To repair a broken thing; to _____ it.
15. Rock in which metal like gold, silver, copper, iron, etc., can be found.
16. Sure something won't happen? You might say, ''If it does, I will _____ my hat.''