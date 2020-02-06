Word Puzzle

1. To look very similar to someone or something else.

5. Mars, Jupiter and Venus are the names of Roman _____.

8. The border of a tailored piece of clothing.

10. To leave a bus or train: ''We'll get _____ at the next stop.''

11. To go into a place: a building or room for example.

12. Tried to get chosen for a political job perhaps: ____ for office.

13. A tiny stand, usually plastic, for placing a golf ball on before you hit it.

14. Broken the rules? ''Has she ever _____ anything wrong?''

17. A fast-moving, negatively-charged particle found in an atom.

Clues Down

1. You will need to do this to your phone after using it for a while: _____ it.

2. A type of food contained in an oval-shaped, brittle shell.

3. A piece of furniture that is usually found in a bedroom.

4. A soldier: one who uses a rifle (so not a ''swordsman'', then).

6. An adverb of frequency: not ''always'', but more than 'now and then'.

7. To put things in order; to _____ them out.

9. To repair a broken thing; to _____ it.

15. Rock in which metal like gold, silver, copper, iron, etc., can be found.

16. Sure something won't happen? You might say, ''If it does, I will _____ my hat.''

by David Foulds