名人教英文：To have the whip hand 有控制權

尼爾斯：怎麼滿面春風？

Estera: Well you know I'm a town councillor and I've just come from a council meeting.

埃斯特拉：啊，我是市議員，這個你知道；而我剛剛離開會議廳。

Nils: I know, you're a Green but you haven't got a majority, the Patriot Party has and they control things. So what's there to be cheerful about?

尼爾斯：我知道你是綠黨成員，但佔多數議席的不是綠黨，而是愛國黨，議會由他們控制，然則有什麼值得你這樣高興？

Estera: Ah, things have changed. Two of the Patriots were so fed up with their party's failure to do anything to improve the environment, that they joined our party. So we're in the majority now.

埃斯特拉：哈，形勢變了。愛國黨兩名成員不滿該黨於改善環境上無所作為，改投綠黨，所以我們現在佔了多數議席。

Nils: Wow, that's amazing.

尼爾斯：哇，那真不得了。

Estera: So we've got the whip hand now and we're going to take some drastic action to cut back on carbon emissions and promote recycling.

埃斯特拉：現在主宰權在我們手中，將大刀闊斧減少碳排放，並促進回收再造業。

Nils: It can't come too soon, the situation is getting really serious.

尼爾斯：這是早就該做的了。目前情况實在很糟。◆

To have the whip hand直譯是「有執鞭的手」，以馬車夫之揮鞭控制馬匹，比喻有控制權，他人必須服從，動詞有時會用hold、keep等，例如：(1) The board of directors holds the whip hand over the company（公司的控制權握於董事局之手）。(2) While Hong Kong is said to be self-governing, the Chinese Communist Party in fact keeps the whip hand（香港據說有自治權，但其實由中國共產黨控制）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明