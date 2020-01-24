Editorial：The risk of transmission through hidden sources

The latest coronavirus outbreak is different from the SARS epidemic in the sense that there are hidden patients. With the help of mathematical models, some international experts have determined that the outbreak could become a global epidemic. Judging from the latest developments yesterday (February 4), it is apparent that this possibility cannot be underestimated. In Thailand, where there have been 25 cases already, the disease control department said yesterday that a South Korean woman has been diagnosed with the disease after travelling back from Thailand to her country. It is believed that she caught the disease in Thailand, meaning that the virus might be spreading there. As for Singapore, where there have been 24 cases, the government has also announced that two locals, who have not been to China recently, have been diagnosed with the disease. They are colleagues working in a shop whose business is tourist-oriented.

As for Hong Kong, yesterday saw the first case of death from the disease. The deceased, 39, was a Hong Kong resident. A chronic patient, he suffered from diabetes. He had been to Wuhan before his symptoms appeared, and he died of heart failure. The authorities also confirmed three new cases. None of the patients had travelled abroad previously, and the definite pathogen has not been found yet. The Centre for Health Protection is concerned about the possibility of local transmission through hidden sources.

According to analysis by experts, elderly people and chronic patients will be in relatively severe conditions if diagnosed with the disease. The case of death has well-illustrated this point. No doubt citizens have to stay vigilant about the threat of transmission through hidden sources. They have to pay attention to personal hygiene and wash their hands frequently. But they should avoid getting panicky. The novel virus is spreading mainly through droplets and contact — it is not an airborne disease. As pointed out by Professor David Hui, in many Hong Kong cases the infection was caused by close contact with family members, and it does not seem that the virus is easily transmitted from human to human in the communities. Citizens should stay calm and avoid throwing themselves into disarray.

The reason why the outbreak causes panic in society is twofold — one part objective and the other subjective. There are too many unknowns about the new virus, as the source of the infection, host and mode of transmission have yet to be studied in depth. Furthermore, a person who has been infected might not show apparent symptoms, and there is no highly effective medication at this stage. These are objective factors that inevitably make one worry. As for the subjective part, it is even more complicated.

It is easy for people in such a prolonged state to become perplexed and uneasy. The social atmosphere in Hong Kong has exacerbated the issue. The government has lost its authority to govern, and citizens have lost trust in it. Furthermore, some people have intentionally spread rumour, further destabilising the social atmosphere. To stabilise the social atmosphere, the government should show leadership. Experts and the media should let facts and science speak for themselves so as to create a rational and calm social atmosphere. That way citizens will not feel restless.

The new virus is menacing. The risk of a community outbreak cannot be underestimated. What Hong Kong needs now is not panic or finger-pointing. What it needs is unity against the epidemic.

明報社評 2020.02.05：隱形傳播風險增加 警惕病毒避免恐慌

本港出現首宗新型冠狀病毒肺炎死亡個案，確診病例累計則有18宗，最新3宗相信均是本地感染個案，衛生防護中心關注本地可能有隱形傳播。

有別於SARS，今次疫情存在隱形病人，一些國際專家根據數學模型，認為有可能發展成為環球疫症。觀乎昨天最新發展，這一可能性顯然不能低估。在累計有25宗病例的泰國，疾控部門昨天表示，一名韓國女子遊泰後回國確診，相信是在泰國中招，顯示病毒可能已在泰國傳播。至於合計有24宗病例的新加坡，當局也宣布，有兩名近期沒有前往中國的本地人確診，他們是同事，在一間專做遊客生意的商店工作。

香港方面，昨天也傳出首宗死亡病例，死者是本地人，39歲，患有糖尿病，是長期病人，發病前到過武漢，因心臟衰竭而亡。另外，當局亦確診3宗新病例，3人均無外遊紀錄，暫未找到明顯病原，衛生防護中心關注本地可能有隱形傳播。

根據專家分析，長者、長期病患者倘若感染新病毒，病情相對較重，今次死亡個案印證了這一觀察。對於隱形傳播的威脅，市民當然要提高警覺，留意個人衛生勤洗手，同時亦要避免恐慌。新病毒主要透過飛沫和接觸傳染，並非空氣傳播，許樹昌指出，本港多宗病例都是家人緊密接觸感染，未見病毒很容易在社區人傳人。市民應該保持鎮定，以免自亂陣腳。

疫情牽動社會恐慌情緒，既有客觀部分，亦有心理部分。新病毒存在太多未知元素，感染源頭、宿主、傳播途徑仍待深入了解，加上感染後未必有明顯病徵，現階段亦未有特效藥，這些疫情客觀因素，難免令人忐忑不安；至於心理部分則更為複雜。

人們長時間處於這種狀態，本來就容易惶惑失措，放在當前香港社會氛圍，問題就更形嚴重。政府失去管治權威，市民不信政府，加上有些人刻意散播流言，導致人心更加不穩。為了穩定人心，政府應肩負起領導角色，專家和輿論亦應多讓事實和科學「浮面」，協助營造一個理性冷靜的社會氛圍，讓市民心裏有底。

新病毒來勢洶洶，社區爆發風險不能低估，現在香港需要的不是恐慌又或互相指摘，而是團結一致齊心防疫抗疫。

■Glossary

claim：to cause sb's death

menacing：seeming likely to cause you harm or danger

finger-pointing：the act of blaming other people for something that has gone wrong, instead of trying to solve the problem