Music to Your Ears : To rough sleepers

December 7, 2019 marked "The World's Big Sleep Out", a global event which took place in over 60 cities throughout the world to raise awareness and money to help end homelessness. In Hong Kong, hundreds of people came together at the Central Waterfront to listen to music and spend the night sleeping under the chilly stars. This wasn't about pretending to be homeless, but rather it was an act of solidarity. It also gave participants a tiny insight into the reality of homelessness and those who have no other choice. 50% of the event's proceeds went to international charities helping some of the 70.1 million people displaced globally — who have lost their homes due to war, natural disasters, or extreme poverty. The other 50% went to a local registered charity.

I was there to support one of the judges of last year's Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase, Samuel Alexander Barbour. He performed a couple songs including his indie-folk charity single "Streetsleeper". I asked Samuel about the song.

Why did you write this song?

"Streetsleeper" was written in February 2019 and is my 6th single to date. I didn't want to pretend to understand about being homeless or preach from a position whereby it sounded patronising. I just wanted to shine a light on the issue, portraying the homeless without prejudice or bias whilst also reflecting some of the focus back on to the passer-by who may be quick to judge, but may not yet fully understand a homeless person's predicament. When people ask you for money and you see the look of desperation and sadness in their eyes, you can't help but feel moved. Nobody should have to go without basic needs such as a place to sleep, warm clothes and food.

How do you use music in your classroom?

I have taught as a primary school NET since 2009 and initially adapted nursery rhymes and old songs with new lyrics for additional activities. I use a guitar and tambourines in the classroom and encourage my students to listen to the educational resources I prepare on my "Teacher Ham" YouTube pages. In fact, my Peter Pan-inspired debut single, "Far Across the Night Sky" won the Best Children's Song at the Clouzine International Music Awards. I find students can learn a new song in a matter of minutes if they feel inspired.

■Glossary

blanket毛氈

to date至今

solidarity團結

seep away散去

■By Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

■Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm

■Link to the song: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=600887003784709&id=100015902434173