Editorial : Coronavirus should be the only common enemy

The government's latest measures include the closure of boundary control points at Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau, Huanggang and the Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Terminal from midnight (February 4) onwards. Only those at the airport, Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will remain open. The question of completely closing the border crossings or not has become a "zero-sum" political struggle with polarisation in Hong Kong. The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, demanding a total border shutdown by the government, launched the first phase of their strike yesterday (February 3), which it said more than 2,500 staff joined.

Serving on the battlefront of the epidemic, front-line medical workers are prone to stress and anxiety. The authorities have a responsibility to place a high priority on guaranteeing enough protective gear for medical workers. They should also communicate more with front-line medical workers in a frank and sincere manner. As long as the same goal of epidemic prevention is shared, anything can be open for discussion. Hong Kong people's right to strike is protected by the Basic Law. However, if the medical profession go on strike now, that will not only affect services for patients but also put greater strain on the public healthcare system. The overall planning of epidemic prevention work will also be disrupted. Such actions are indeed inadvisable.

In retrospect, the Hong Kong government's performance in fighting and preventing the SARS outbreak in 2003 also met with a lot of criticism. But at that critical moment, all people knew that they had to come together to battle the disease and avoid internal struggle and friction. Former New Territories East Cluster Chief Executive Dr Hung Chi-tim, who took part in the battle against SARS, has pointed out that that year all in Hong Kong had only one enemy — the SARS virus. As for now, there are enemies other than the novel coronavirus, for example, "the extremely deep distrust in the government." "All measures taken by the government are called into question. Even those really standing on good grounds become ungrounded."

There is no most extreme measure, only more extreme ones. Where the line should be drawn depends on the development of the epidemic and limitations in reality, as well as the resources available. Both universal face-mask-wearing and total border shutdown are uttermost measures that may not be feasible because of practical limitations, considerations about balancing different needs in society, and so forth. But even so, that does not mean the battlefront of epidemic prevention will fall apart as a result. Right now, what the government needs to do is to disclose to the public a comprehensive plan for fighting the spread, i.e. measures to be considered under different scenarios as the epidemic develops.

