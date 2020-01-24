Australian in HK : Virus: wear a mask ... and a Cross

Chapter 21 of the Book of Numbers records how the Hebrew people revolted against Moses in the desert, and thousands died after being bitten by "fiery serpents". To save them, Moses made an image of a fiery serpent and held it up. All who looked at the image were saved.

In the Gospel of John Chapter 3, Jesus predicts how his lifting up on a cross will save people, just like the image made by Moses. Through the ages Christians have worn a cross as a witness to Jesus' love ... and for protection from evil.

Some crosses have a figure of Jesus, some don't. It doesn't matter. Some people, like prisoners I know, even make their own crosses out of any material they can find. May Jesus' Cross protect us and heal us!

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

