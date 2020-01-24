John Larrysson's Column : What if you fail the HKDSE?

He attempted suicide, by jumping off the top floor of the school. He was stopped in time and is now under medical care.

There are other options; failing the HKDSE does not make one a street sleeper. Having completed form 6 he could enter the Diploma of Vocational Education programme at the Vocational Training Council (VTC). He could get a regular job and study topics that are useful to him in the evening. There are also associate degree courses.

If someone studies to be a doctor they need to be very interested in medicine, since they will study for many years. Just working hard is not enough. That life is not right for everyone. Society still needs people to repair air-conditioners, police the city, cook restaurant meals, fix water pipes, repair trucks, deliver mail, drive buses and so on. None of these careers require university and some pay well.

Next time I will tell you the story of how someone who hated school went on to become rich and successful.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm