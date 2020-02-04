A Book Explorer's Odyssey : Hamlet

The first of William Shakespeare's four tragedies and his lengthiest work, the play is one of extraordinary theatrical tension, suspense, intrigue as well as humour. The play is synonymous with revenge. The young prince's quest to avenge his father's death is hampered by indecision, inaction, thinking too much, or, as Harold Bloom saw it, thinking too well. The critic called Hamlet the most intelligent character ever written. And without doubt he is also one of the most beloved protagonists ever created.

Hamlet's struggles with revenge originate from his philosophical pondering ("Sir, in my heart there was a kind of fighting/That would not let me sleep."). A religious perspective on his musings is necessary. Murder is a sin in Christian teachings, so is suicide. But Hamlet is ordered by the ghost of his father to perform the former and, at the same time, has a seemingly innate propensity for the latter (O that this too too solid flesh would melt/Thaw, and resolve itself into a dew"). Hamlet, already profoundly saddened by his father's death and the hasty marriage between his uncle, Claudius, and his mother, Gertrude, is thrown into mental disarray when he sees the ghost of his father and is told of his uncle's crime.

And the young prince does not have a plan for his revenge. The high tension of young Hamlet meeting old Hamlet's ghost is relaxed in the subsequent scenes, when we learn of Hamlet's madness through Ophelia, his lover. While Hamlet later professes before his mother that he has been feigning madness, critics disagree over whether Hamlet is really mental. And he does not have a plan. The story might not proceed but for the sudden news of the arrival of a horde of actors. Hamlet quickly seizes on the opportunity, demanding that they put on a play with lines added by Hamlet. His scheme is to see how Claudius will react. Claudius and Gertrude are both invited. In a telltale gesture of guilt, Claudius rises and leaves the play when the actors render the murder of a king by his brother. Swiftly Hamlet follows him, but refrains from avenging his father's death because he is praying (Hamlet's fear is that Claudius will go straight to heaven when he is killed while praying).

That Hamlet finally manages to kill Claudius is also an unplanned event. After he manages to survive Claudius's trick to have him killed in England, Claudius comes up with another one — an invitation to Hamlet to take part in a fencing match with Laertes, whose father was accidentally killed by Hamlet and whose sister (Ophelia) drowned herself because of the tragedy. Horatio advises against it, but Hamlet, nihilistic, says:

there's a special providence in

the fall of a sparrow. If it be now, 'tis not to come; if it be

not to come, it will be now; if it be not now, yet it will come:

the readiness is all. Since no man knows aught of what he leaves,

what is't to leave betimes? Let be.

At last, revenge is served when, during the fencing match, Hamlet and Laertes swap their swords unknowingly and Hamlet gets hold of the poisoned sword intended for his own death and kills Laertes and Claudius. But he dies of the poison as well. On the one hand, this seems to be a fitting ending. Claudius, a murderer king, is justly killed for his crimes, but so is Hamlet for killing Claudius. But if looked at from a religious standpoint, this ending is thought-provoking. Is it God's will that Claudius and Hamlet have to be killed in such ways? Or does God just play dice and the ending is just a random concurrence (consider how different the ending would be if the swapping of swords did not happen)? The play is apparently religious in the sense that it features a ghost. But divine providence (神意) in the play does not seem to be omnipotent and omniscient, otherwise it would have intervened in Claudius's crimes.

Indeed, even Hamlet expresses such doubts in the famous "To be or not to be" monologue, in which he questions where he will go if he dies:

For in that sleep of death what dreams may come

When we have shuffled off this mortal coil

Must give us pause. There's the respect

That makes calamity of so long life.

At the end of the play Hamlet, Claudius, Gertrude, Laertes and Ophelia all die. Horatio survives. What is most intriguing is the fate of the kingdom of Denmark, which is offered by the dying Hamlet to Fortinbras, a young prince of Norway whose father was a foe of the old Hamlet. What does Shakespeare want to convey in this ending? The futility of revenge? What is your view?

■Writer's profile

Life is a voyage, yet Terence Yip (葉凱楓) feels that a book finished is a safe journey back to Ithaca. He reviews books for Ming Pao.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com