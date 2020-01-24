Editorial : Britain's adoption of Huawei 5G

The US demands that all countries in the world follow its lead to boycott Huawei. This can serve as a test of every country's loyalty to the US's hegemony. Britain and the US are "thick as thieves". Just when Britain struggles with internal disagreement over Brexit, US President Donald Trump has promised Britain that it will give Britain special treatment on trade after Brexit. He even expressed his high-profile support for Boris Johnson during his visit to Britain. However, Boris Johnson has been mincing his words concerning whether Britain will follow the US in boycotting Huawei. Britain's intelligence agencies have even published reports, saying that even if Huawei's technologies pose a risk to Britain's national security, the risk is controllable. When campaigning for election, Boris Johnson took selfies with voters with a Huawei smartphone. Given his political wisdom, he must have known that it was a sensitive gesture. That he chose to do so nevertheless must have been calculated.

Three days before Brexit, Britain announced that it would accept Huawei into the construction of Britain's 5G network. But several strings are attached. First, Huawei's involvement must not be greater than 35% of the total. Second, it cannot participate in core technologies. It can only take part in the building of non-core components such as base stations. Third, Huawei's components cannot be located in sensitive areas such as the vicinity of nuclear power stations and restricted military areas. This, however, has been a major breakthrough nevertheless, as the US's requirement is a blanket ban on Huawei.

No doubt Britain understands that the move will put the special relationship between Britain and the US to the test. The US administration and the opposition have warned in unison that Britain must not let the Trojan horse in, even threatening that the mechanism for sharing intelligence will also be affected. Senator Tom Cotton has even said that Britain's acceptance of Huawei's participation in building the country's 5G network is comparable to its acceptance of the KGB, the USSR's spy agency, in building its telephone network during the cold war era.

During his visit to Britain in the midst of the country's celebration of Brexit, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed two important messages. The first is that the US is still unhappy about Britain's acceptance of Huawei's participation in the building of 5G technology. But the tone is much milder than before, as what Pompeo has said is that he will wait to see how Britain will limit Huawei's participation. The second is that the special relationship between the US and Britain will remain unchanged. Pompeo has reiterated that the mechanism of the Five Eyes will not be affected.

The US has long believed that China is challenging its hegemony. However, now the situation is that the UK and EU are making use of Chinese communication technologies in order to serve their interests and resist the US's endless demands and overbearing behaviour. This is not unironic.

明報社評2020.02.03：英國接納華為建5G 與龍共舞示範歐盟

英國終於脫離歐盟，隨即跟歐盟和美國分別展開貿易協議談判，在這個互為影響的「新三角關係」如何形成仍然存在變數的時候，英國宣布接納華為參與5G網絡建設，從而開啟了英國跟美國和中國的另一個「新三角關係」的角力。

美國要求全球所有國家都跟隨它抵制華為，此舉能測試所有國家對美國霸主地位的「忠誠度」，英國是美國的「沙煲兄弟」，在全國對脫歐問題莫衷一是的討論中，美國總統特朗普承諾英國，脫歐後給予貿易的特殊待遇，特朗普在造訪英國時，還高調挺約翰遜。然而，約翰遜在是否追隨美國抵制華為的問題上支支吾吾，英國情報機關還發表報告，表示即使華為技術會帶來國家安全風險，也是在可控範圍。約翰遜在競選期間，舉起華為手機跟選民玩自拍，以他的政治智慧，他不會不知道這是一個敏感的舉動，之所以仍然這樣做，肯定有他的考慮。

英國在正式脫歐前3天，宣布接納華為參與5G網絡建設，但附加多項限制條件，包括華為在參與比例上不能超過35%，而且不能參與核心技術，只能參與興建基站等非核心業務，同時不能在敏感地區，諸如核電站和軍事禁區附近。雖然如此，已經是一項很大的突破，因為美國的要求是全面禁止華為參與。

英國當然知道此舉將會對英美特殊關係帶來考驗，美國朝野不約而同的警告英國不要引狼入室，甚至威脅共享情報的機制也會受到影響。參議員科頓甚至說，今天英國批准華為參與建設5G網絡，猶如在冷戰時期允許KGB（蘇聯時期的特務組織）參與建設電話網絡。

美國國務卿蓬佩奧在英國慶祝脫歐之際訪問英國，傳達了兩個重要的信息，一是美國對英國接納華為參與5G建設仍然不高興，但調子已經比以前溫和得多，說要看看英國限制華為參與的範疇具體情况再說；二是美國跟英國的特殊關係將會維持不變，蓬佩奧重申，「五眼聯盟」的機制不會受到影響。

美國一直認為是中國在挑戰它的霸權地位，而今是英國與歐盟利用中國的通訊技術，為爭取自身利益，挑戰美國一直以來予取予攜的任意行為，未嘗不是一個諷刺。

■Glossary

strings : special conditions or restrictions

blanket : including or affecting all possible cases, situations or people

in unison : if people do or say sth in unison, they all do it at the same time