Ask & Learn聞問切：As much as（上）

答：As + 形容詞／副詞 + as是一個常見片語，意思是「和……一樣」，譬如：

‧He is only thirteen, but is as tall as his mother. 他雖然只有十三歲，但已經和媽媽一樣高。

‧Tom just would not be hurried. He walks as slowly as a snail. 怎麼催湯姆也沒有用，他走得像蝸牛一樣慢。

我們可以看到，在as ... as的兩端，就是比較的雙方，通常是名詞，就好像第一句的he和his mother，和第二句的湯姆和蝸牛。

As much as的用法也是一樣，但比較的是分量。例如：

‧The rainfall this year is not as much as last year. 今年的降雨量沒有去年那麼高。

‧Stella is learning in one year on the job as much as in four years in university. 斯特拉工作一年所學和她四年大學所學一樣多。

