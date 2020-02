【明報專訊】When the teacher asked Teddy to point to the land of the midnight sun on the map, he hesitated. "I know where it is," he said, "but at this time of the year it's dark there and I wouldn't wish to awaken anyone." Teddy's smart — for the land of the midnight sun is the Arctic (北極的) or Antarctic (南極的) regions (地區) where the sun remains above the horizon half the year and leaves it in darkness the other half.