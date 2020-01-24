Mona's Musings : What I learnt from a mother-to-be 1

Slowly, however, I witnessed a series of medical check-ups she was due for. I was impressed by the way she dashed for the bus stop with an extra 10 kg on. I read about complications that could happen to pregnant women including pelvic pain, gestational diabetes, infections and more. In between all these painstaking uncertainties, she managed to squeeze in a house move and a short trip, as well as a few rallies for social causes. Of course, no time was spared for nutrient intakes to nurture my godson-to-be. All her life my friend has taken pride in being slim and fashionable. She now eats like a happy cow, munching on the vast availability of super food 24/7. I marvelled at this female creature I had known all my life, who had transformed into a superwoman without her realising.

Despite all these things, our usual conversations went on. We talked about work and future travel plans. We shared gossips and happy moments, and sometimes goofy episodes from our childhood. But beyond that something has changed. The baby is now a priority — a priority she supports with her own body, and probably the rest of her life. Our plans will now revolve around her family for a good many years to come.

Most changes are irreversible in life. This one is among the most noticeable. As I recounted these realisations to my mother, she was amused, "I thought you knew how much a pain you were."

I guess I chose not to make that association.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

