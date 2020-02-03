名人教英文：To ping, to wing？

Right now the GPS was pinging the satellite and laying out the Jaguar's route on the monitor. 這一刻全球定位系統正在聯絡衞星，在屏幕上展示那架「積架」汽車的路線。

To ping等於to contact？對了。

Ping這個詞語在網上頗為流行，指contact someone online（在網上與人聯絡），一般當然就是send an email or text message（送出電郵或文字信息）。

‧Ping me an email. 給我一個電郵。

‧WhatsApp now lets you ping people in group chats. WhatsApp現在讓你在群組中特定聯絡某人。

在網絡世界，ping通常也有提示對方約會臨近之意。網上字典有這個解說：Send someone a reminder online about an upcoming appointment could be called pinging that person.

‧Please could you ping me when time's nearer. 當日子臨近之際，麻煩再提一提我。

To ping，在牛津及劍橋字典中均有解釋，基本上是to make a short, sharp sound，指發出短促而尖銳的聲音。

‧We heard something ping against the window. 我們聽到某物打中玻璃窗「砰」的一聲。

‧He threw himself to the ground as bullets pinged off the metal behind him. 他翻身趴在地上，與此同時，子彈從他身後的金屬物「砰砰」彈開。

‧You have to ping the bell on the desk to get someone's attention. 你要敲桌上的鐘去引起注意。

Ping與「砰」的關係，大家都容易理解。但to wing亦即to improvise，解作「臨場、即興發揮」，或就令人摸不着頭腦了。

To wing something，跟翅膀完全無關。一個主要講法是來自舊時的戲劇表演，有演員給臨時拉伕演出一個角色，就由劇院舞台側翼的人來提點對白。例句：

‧We have no time to rehearse, we'll just have to wing it. 我們沒有時間綵排了，只好臨場演出。

‧He is a good public speaker. He never has a speech ready; he just wings it. 他是個出色的演說家。他從不備稿，就即興發揮。

‧She said she hadn't had time to prepare for the exam, so she just had to wing it. 她說她沒有時間準備考試，只好臨場發揮。

‧Don't just wing it. We need to take this seriously and we need proper results. 不要掉以輕心以為應付過去。事關重大，我們需要合適結論。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com