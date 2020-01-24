Editorial : The short supply of face masks

Judging from the scramble for face masks over the past two days, a confidence crisis over the fight against the infectious disease seems to have become a phenomenon in society. In every district, there have been citizens in long queues waiting to buy face masks. Some people joined the queue at two o'clock in the morning. Some people said that they would need 24 boxes of face masks if the disease continued for several months like SARS. Some people, angry that the face masks were sold out, vented their anger on the shops and their staff. Some citizens have scrambled for daily necessities in supermarkets. This shows that panic is spreading in society. The government says that the Hospital Authority's reserves of face masks remain sufficient for three months. As the usage of face masks in hospitals has rapidly increased fivefold to sixfold in the past two weeks, the government has stepped up acquisition by contacting over a hundred suppliers of face masks in more than ten countries. Furthermore, the government has communicated with the mainland authorities. In the short term, there will be 24 million face masks transported to Hong Kong for the private markets.

The issue of face masks is complex in that it is twofold, namely practical (concerning the fight against the infectious disease) and psychological. As things stand many citizens distrust the government, believing that the disease can be contained only by closing the border completely. They are unhappy that the government has only done so partially, and are scrambling for face masks more urgently to "save themselves". Seeing such scrambling scenes, other people became worried too and followed suit, which resulted in a snowball effect.

When a patient wears a face mask, one of the major functions that can be achieved is the prevention of bacteria in their body from spreading through droplets. As medical practitioners are in close contact with patients, research shows that wearing a face mask is very important for protecting them. The shortage of face masks shows an operational problem — the practicality and feasibility of "everyone wearing a face mask". Currently face masks are in short supply globally. Apart from mainland China and Hong Kong, there are people scrambling for face masks in places such as Singapore, the United States, Canada and nearly all the places where there are Chinese people. Mainland China is the primary location of face mask production in the world. As the outbreak in the region is serious, there is a keen demand for face masks. A mainland supplier of face masks says that even if his factory operates 24 hours a day, it can produce only 400 thousand face masks every day. The public demand is, however, tens of millions of face masks every day. Alibaba, which operates Taobao, said before the Lunar New Year holiday that they were working together with 92 manufacturers of face masks to step up supply. However, the estimate was that there were only 42 million face masks back then in stock, even though Alibaba has such a huge network of face mask producers.

Over the past week, people in Singapore have also been scrambling for face masks. Yesterday their government announced a universal handout of face masks for Singapore's more than a million families. Each family will receive four face masks, bringing the total to five million. For the public, a face mask handout is no doubt better than none. It is believed that some Hong Kong people will envy the Singaporeans.

The outbreak can possibly be a drawn-out war. As face masks are in short supply around the world, the Hong Kong government and local experts should not only step up acquisition but also think about how to adjust their strategy of combating the outbreak in accordance with the situation.

明報社評2020.01.31：口罩供應有局限 防疫須因時制宜

本港口罩供不應求，市面出現「恐慌式」搶購情况，政府表示安排了2400萬個口罩運送來港，短期內陸續應市。

觀乎這兩天的口罩搶購潮，市面似乎已出現了「防疫信心擠提」現象，各區都有市民排長龍輪候買口罩，有人凌晨2時已開始排隊，有市民說若像SARS般持續數月，要買24盒才夠；亦有向隅市民不滿口罩售罄，向店員和店舖泄憤。一些市民則到超市搶購糧油日用品，反映恐慌情緒在社會蔓延。港府表示醫管局口罩存量維持3個月，鑑於近兩周醫院口罩使用量急升5至6倍，當局已接觸10多個國家逾百間口罩供應商，加強採購。另外政府亦與內地部門聯絡，短期內將有2400萬個口罩運來香港，供給私人市場。

口罩問題的複雜性，在於它同時包含實質防疫和民情心理兩個層面，現在情况是不少市民不信政府，認為一定要全面封關才能防疫，不滿政府僅僅「局部封關」，於是更加急於搶購口罩「自救」，其他人見到搶購畫面，也擔心起來，加入搶購，掀起滾雪球效應。

病人戴口罩，一大作用是防止體內細菌經由飛沫等傳播。醫護與病人有密切接觸，研究證實戴口罩對保護醫護很重要。口罩短缺情况，反映「全民戴口罩」存在可行性的操作問題。目前全球口罩供應緊張，除了內地和香港，新加坡、美國、加拿大等地，幾乎凡有華人的地方，都有人搶購口罩。中國大陸是全球口罩主要生產地，內地疫情嚴重，對口罩需求殷切，有內地口罩廠表示，一天24小時開工，日產量也只是40萬個，可是客戶每日的口罩需求，卻是每日數以千萬計。經營淘寶的阿里巴巴在春節前表示，他們正與92家口罩生產商攜手加強口罩供應，惟以這麼大型的生產網絡，當時估算亦只有4200萬個口罩庫存。

過去一周，新加坡也出現口罩搶購潮，昨天政府宣布全民派口罩，全國百多萬家庭，每戶派4個，合計500萬個。對公眾而言，有得派當然勝過無得派，相信一些港人頗感羡慕。

今次疫情有可能是一場持久戰，全球口罩供應有限，港府和本地專家除了加緊採購，也要思考如何因時制宜，隨時調整防疫策略。

■Glossary

scramble (for sth) : a situation in which people push, fight or compete with each other in order to get or do sth

practicality : the quality of being suitable, or likely to be successful

feasibility : whether something can be made, done or achieved, or is reasonable