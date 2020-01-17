A Little English : The little island

From time to time, people fleeing from troubles on the Big Land would find themselves on this convenient little island, bringing with them nothing more than their bare hands and the will to survive. So they put their head down and set to work. Wave after wave of new arrivals came and they too put their shoulder to the wheel and went to work. For the newcomers, it was nose to the grindstone as young and old worked like demons out of hell to make a living for themselves and their families.

Over time, this little island prospered but it did not forget its past and gave generously to help those still on the Big Land. Flames, flood, famine, sickness, and war all nearly destroyed the land but the people were resilient and eventually, there was peace and growing prosperity.

Meanwhile, the little island was making a name for itself in the wide world. It assumed an air of sophistication and considered itself quite grand. The Big Land too was slowly but surely recovering, rebuilding and reinventing itself (洗心革面).

One day, our little island awoke to the astonishing fact that their huge poor relation was now transformed into a crazy rich relative! What a shock! The island felt shame, envy, longing, deprivation, fear, dismay, and an overwhelming sense of inadequacy. It became suspicious and thought that its wealthy and powerful relative was treating it with less respect and more disdain than before. With horror, the hapless (不幸的) island realised that it had become the new poor relation.

■Useful vocabulary

To work hard: put one's shoulder to the wheel; nose to the grindstone; work like a demon out of hell.

■Something to think about

People who feel inferior endure feelings of shame, envy, longing, deprivation, inadequacy, fear, and dismay. Those feel superior feel disdain, guilt, and a desire to cut all ties with the "inferior" party.

Many of us let such irrational emotions affect our judgement, when we are not careful.

