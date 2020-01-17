Coming up for Air : Telling jokes

The other day I was at the playground with my seven-year-old son, Charlie, or Chuck, as we sometimes call him. The playground and, more importantly, the friends he meets there, are probably the highlights of his day. Well, that plus breakfast, lunch, and dinner. His other nickname around the house is Tubby Little Cubby.

When Charlie gets home from school he grabs a quick snack and starts to jockey for an adult to take him to the playground.

This day was no different.

Snack.

Nom nom nom.

"Can I go to the playground now?"

It was one of my rare days off from the bookshop and I told Charlie I'd take him.

When we got there Charlie saw two of his friends, both "regulars" at the playground. The older one between the two quickly took control of the situation and started ordering Charlie around.

Do this.

Do that.

No, this is not the way to play the game.

Wait, I want your dad to be the goalie so I can kick the ball harder.

Charlie, to his credit, was a good sport about all this. He generally did what the older boy told him to do and tried to talk him out of his more outlandish suggestions, like using me as a human goalpost.

My take was that Charlie cared more about playing and being with friends outside of school than being the "top dog" in the pack. I see glimpses of myself in Charlie since I'm much the same way. My dad used to call it "happy go lucky". I'd call it "self-preservation".

After we left the playground I said to Charlie that I thought the kid he was playing with was a bit of a bully. Actually, I think the word I used was "jerk".

"Yes, but it's ok", he said.

"Really? What do you mean?" I asked.

Charlie then recounted to me the story of how this particular friend didn't have a sense of humour when they first met. So Charlie taught him how to tell jokes.

Charlie's jokes are usually pretty bad so I'm not sure that was a good thing. That too is probably genetic since I was never able to tell a good joke if my life depended on it. Here's one of the duds that Chuck and I recently worked on together: What kind of money do the police use? Copper quarters!

In any event, as Charlie told me the story about this master class he gave his friend in joke-telling I couldn't help but notice the grin that started to form on Charlie's face. He was obviously quite proud of what he had done. And so was I.

"Now he tells jokes to the girls," Charlie concluded.

"And how is that going?" I asked.

"The girls throw peanuts at him."

■Writer's Profile

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk