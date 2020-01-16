Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A sort of restaurant serving coffee, tea, cakes, small snacks, etc.
5. The very last part of a movie, story, play or opera: the _____.
7. Fuel that comes from deep below the Earth's surface: natural _____.
8. A heavy cutting tool or, especially in the old days, a weapon.
10. Doing nothing, and having nothing to do.
■Clues Down
1. Initials: abbreviation for Commanding Officer.
2. To be unable to remember something you are sure you knew.
3. Could be a high class, well-mannered, beautifully-dressed woman.
4. Took time to recover from a period of hard work.
6. If you see dark clouds coming, you might say: "It's going to _____."
9. A: I really need $5, B.
B: OK, here you are; but return it to _____ tomorrow.