Word Puzzle

1. A sort of restaurant serving coffee, tea, cakes, small snacks, etc.

5. The very last part of a movie, story, play or opera: the _____.

7. Fuel that comes from deep below the Earth's surface: natural _____.

8. A heavy cutting tool or, especially in the old days, a weapon.

10. Doing nothing, and having nothing to do.

■Clues Down

1. Initials: abbreviation for Commanding Officer.

2. To be unable to remember something you are sure you knew.

3. Could be a high class, well-mannered, beautifully-dressed woman.

4. Took time to recover from a period of hard work.

6. If you see dark clouds coming, you might say: "It's going to _____."

9. A: I really need $5, B.

B: OK, here you are; but return it to _____ tomorrow.

■by David Foulds