名人教英文：A fall from grace 身敗名裂

羅密什：唉，他虛假的形象在我心中徹底破碎了。

Aisla: You must be talking about Alaric Derkin.

埃斯拉：你一定是在說阿拉里克．德金。

Romesh: Well of course. We were all so proud that someone from our town had won three Olympic gold medals.

羅密什：一點不錯。我們一直都以本市這個三面奧林匹克金牌得主為榮。

Aisla: Yes they named the new athletics track after him.

埃斯拉：對，新的田徑跑道還以他的名字命名。

Romesh: And then we find that he took drugs at the Olympics to boost his performance and his medals have been taken away. How could he have done something like that?

羅密什：現在我們才知道，他服藥提高在奧林匹克運動會中的表現，金牌已被收回。他怎麼會做這樣的事？

Aisla: I really don't know. He must surely have known that he'd be found out sooner or later.

埃斯拉：我真不知道。他一定知道遲早會被發現。

Romesh: He was a real hero, especially to all the kids who were keen on athletics. Now he's in total disgrace. Nobody wants to know him now.

羅密什：很多人一度視他為大英雄，愛運動的小孩子尤其如是。現在，他丟盡了臉，沒有人想與他結識。

Aisla: I know. What a fall from grace he's had.

埃斯拉：不錯。他完全身敗名裂。

Romesh: Yes, a really spectacular fall from grace.

羅密什：對，絕對是身敗名裂。

Fall from grace一語，出自《聖經．加拉太書》第五章：Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace（所為但以法律為準繩，就不會受基督影響，會失去神的慈愛）。今天，fall from grace常解作「失去名譽或他人的尊敬、器重等」，fall作名詞、動詞都可以，例如：The sex scandal led to the mayor's fall from grace / The mayor fell from grace when the sex scandal broke（市長因性醜聞而身敗名裂）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。