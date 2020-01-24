Editorial : Ten new measures regarding people's lives

The theme of the new measures is "focusing on the grassroots, relieving people of difficulty". The ten new measures fall roughly into three categories: increases in recurrent subsidies or allowances, improvements of labour welfare, and policy changes related to grassroots housing and tenancy matters. The new measures are targeted at citizens in the lower strata and the "silver-haired" who are at least 60. None of them benefit the middle class.

The government has "listened to people's opinion", "got beyond conventional thinking" and "knocked out its former self". That is what some pro-establishment parties had longed for but did not see. Even pan-democrats can hardly say no. On the other hand, there are certainly reasons why some of the measures had long been controverted and had never been carried out. One may not say an initiative is problem-free just because both pro-establishment and pan-democratic parties support it.

Take rent subsidies and rent controls. Commentators used to doubt the effectiveness of such measures, saying such populist proposals would easily gain support from the public but were of no effective help to grassroots families. Rent subsidies will only drive rents up and actually profit owners of subdivided units. On the face of it, to impose rent controls is a simple way to stop rents from going up, but it will only curtail supply. When there is less choice, grassroots tenants must either agree to pay their landlords extra fees charged under all sorts of pretexts or make do with worse housing — even living rough. Supporters of rent controls and rent subsidies think that is vested interests' alarmist talk. The government is going to pilot a cash subsidy scheme for those who have stayed on the public housing waiting list for over three years. It has also proposed a feasibility study on rent controls. That is to a certain extent an experiment. The authorities must monitor its effectiveness and side effects.

In theory, to some "silver-haired" grassroots citizens in their sixties who are still willing to work, transport subsidies should be an additional inducement to seek employment. But it is indisputable that the series of subsidies will markedly increase recurrent public spending.

Hong Kong's social safety net is in shreds, and its welfare spending ought to be increased. In the past few years, the government has been continuously putting money into this area. Having over one trillion dollars in its fiscal reserves, it should invest more on the future with a view to improving people's lives. But it is also quite important to ensure fiscal prudence in the long term. Hong Kong has a narrow tax base, and the government's revenue is very much subject to fluctuations of the economy. In this fiscal year and the next, the public coffers are expected to be at least billions of dollars in the red. The new measures regarding people's lives will add to the government's annual recurrent expenditure around ten billion dollars, about 2% of its total spending. When it makes assessments of its future finances, it must not be overly optimistic. It ought to have alternative plans.

明報社評2020.01.15：改善民生誠好事 財政紀律須留意

政府提出10項民生新措施，除了改善長者生活津貼計劃、放寬兩元乘車優惠津貼外，還包括多項以往政府拒絕的措施，包括租金津貼、研究租務管制等。

今次民生政策新措施，主題是「着力基層，為民解困」。10項民生新措施，大抵可以分為3類，包括增加恒常津貼援助、改善勞工福利，以及涉及基層住屋租務的政策改動。新措施重點向低下階層市民及年滿60歲「銀齡人士」傾斜，受惠對象不包括中產人士。

這次政府「聆聽民意」、「突破傳統思維」，今天的我打倒昨天的我，相關建制派政黨當然求之不得，一些泛民政黨也不容易說「不」。可是反過來看，相關措施爭議多時，一直沒有付諸實行，必然有其原因；泛民建制兩派皆有政黨支持，亦不代表倡議本身沒有問題。

以租金津貼和租務管制為例，過去常有論者質疑措施成效，認為這類民粹主張容易吸引公眾支持，卻無法有效幫到基層家庭，政府提供租金津貼，只會刺激租金上升，實際是益了劏房業主；至於租管，表面上是解決租金上漲的簡單方法，實際只會遏抑市場供應，基層租戶選擇減少，要麼接受業主巧立名目的額外款項，要麼接受更差的居住選擇甚至露宿。支持租管和租津的人認為，以上說法是既得利益者危言聳聽。現在政府以試行方式，為輪候公屋逾3年的住戶提供現金津貼，同時提出研究租管，某程度是一場實驗，當局必須密切留意政策成效及副作用。

放寬乘車優惠津貼，對於一些仍然有意工作的60歲以上基層銀髮族，理論上確可增加就業誘因，然而一系列津貼導致恒常公共開支顯著增加，亦是不爭事實。

香港社會安全網千瘡百孔，增加社福開支有其需要，過去數年政府亦有持續加強這方面的投入。政府手握萬億元財政儲備，應該多去投資未來改善民生，然而確保長遠財政穩健，也相當重要。本港稅基狹窄，政府收入很受經濟波動影響。本財政年度和下個財年，庫房預料都會出現至少數百億元財赤。今次的民生津貼新措施，將令政府每年的經常開支增加約百億元，金額相當於政府整體開支約2%。政府評估未來收支情况，要有兩手準備，不能過度樂觀。

■Glossary

controvert sth : argue about sth

vested interest : a person or group having a personal stake or involvement

alarmist : causing unnecessary fear and anxiety