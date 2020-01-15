周街學英文：Averse與adverse的分別

(ˇ) I'm actually not averse to voting for a minor party myself if I think it'll do any good.

(ˇ) I'm not totally averse to Apple's point of view here.

Adverse則是「不利的、有害的、相反」的意思，不可與averse交替使用，見右方錯誤例子。◆

(╳) The serum, a treatment for leprosy, had severe averse effects.

(ˇ) The serum, a treatment for leprosy, had severe adverse effects.（不良效果）

(╳) Despite the averse conditions of this planet, at least some primitive forms of life may be able to exist on its surface.

(ˇ) Despite the adverse conditions of this planet, at least some primitive forms of life may be able to exist on its surface.（惡劣情况）

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。