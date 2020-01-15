Study Abroad：Snapshots ofmy holidays

After celebrating a friend's 18th birthday, I got on a train from London to Amsterdam. It was an impromptu trip which I had only booked two days before, but Europe is so interconnected that crossing countries feels more like crossing counties. Amsterdam struck me with its cleanliness, efficiency and safety, despite its reputation for its relaxed drug policy and the red light district. For such a small city it has an astonishing concentration of art and culture, from Van Gogh to Anne Frank. Walking along the deserted canals of this ''Venice of the North'' at 2 a.m., across the glimmering river with its iconic houses all lined up in rows, is a sensation like no other. Being alone, I was prone to bouts of sadness when I didn't quite know what to do. Fortunately, I met some very interesting people who showed me a few hidden gems in Amsterdam, so I wasn't so alone after all!

Next stop was Cologne in Germany, where a friend of mine lives. Apart from the magnificent 157-metre Gothic cathedral dating from the 13th century, I also fell in love with the Christmas markets selling German potato cakes, hot chocolate with rum and all the lovely things that make Christmas feel like Christmas.

I then spent the 25th with my friend in England who lives on a chicken farm. It was as British as it gets, as we watched the Queen's speech, ate Christmas pudding with brandy butter and tore Christmas crackers apart. That morning I also found a clementine and a coin in my stocking, a tradition supposedly originated by St Nicholas, who liked to give to those less fortunate than him.

So here are a few snapshots from my Christmas holidays. I hope you all had a merry Christmas and I wish you all a happy new year!

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com