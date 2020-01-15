Word Explorer：美國俚語

所謂俚語，就是民間通俗的口語，並非正統的英文，通常用於非正式場合，在課本上也不太常見。舉例如美國人把警察稱為cop，而不是我們常說的police。為何有此一說呢？其一說法是美國警察的警徽和警服扣子都是用銅（copper）來製造，久而久之，人們便把copper簡稱作cop來稱呼警察了。

美式俚語與標準英語之間有何分別？我們先來看看一宗劫案的新聞報道：

Our next story follows directly behind（繼……之後）yesterday's bank robbery（搶劫案）which was carried out during the day（日光日白）in Tsimshatsui. This morning, the same two thieves robbed（打劫）a jeweller's shop in the same area. A rigorous attack（嚴厲打擊行動）has begun（已展開；正在進行）in order to apprehend（拘捕）these men as they will have to serve（服刑）a minimum of two years in prison（監獄）. The police（警方）appeal for witnesses to offer information（作證）in order to help authorities put the two men in jail（關進監獄）. Presently（現時）, these criminals（罪犯）are among society（在逃）.◆

以上這段文字是用標準英語書寫而成，如果把它換成美式俚語的話，大概會是這樣：

Our next story comes on the heels of yesterday's heist which was carried out in broad daylight in Tsimshatsui. This morning, the same two thieves knocked off a jeweler's shop in the same area. A crackdown is under way in order to nab these men as they face up to two years in jail. The cops appeal for witnesses to come forward with information in order to help authorities put the two men behind bars. For the time being, these crooks are at large.◆

以上兩段說話，一雅一俗，讀者諸君不妨多看幾遍，自行比較異同，加強英語能力，並嘗試掌握一些美語用詞。美國俚語具有強烈的地域色彩，從某個角度來看，標準英語就如漢語裏的普通話，美式俚語則像我們所講的廣東方言，兩者既有密切關聯又不能完全互通，這也正好說明了為何我們在課堂上學習的標準英語，不足以應付觀看美國電影。

話雖如此，隨着美國在世界上的勢力大增，部分美式俚語透過報刊、小說和電影等媒介，逐漸約定俗成為正規英語，並成為今天人所皆知的用詞了。

註：以上兩段文字乃參考David Burke之著作Street Talk中內容略加改編而成。

文︰Aman Chiu

作者簡介﹕著作以語文教學類圖書為主。曾於兩所大學擔任英語課程客席講師，近年有關詞彙管理的學術論文於各地出版或發表。