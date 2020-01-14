英語 Guide：The treasures within

With the advent of neuroimaging technology, more evidence-based research on neural functioning has enabled scientists to identify areas in the brain that are activated when people are reading. Suffice it to say (不用多說), without bandying about jargon and robbing readers of the pleasure of an internet search, habitual activation of many cerebral areas is certainly good for a young developing brain. Like muscle development and maintenance, coordination between different cognitive sub-functions boosts the brain's alacrity and agility. And that is exactly what reading does — building up powerful cognitive facilities very much like building muscle in a gym workout.

Eat your hearts out tiger dads and moms, there is scientific evidence that reading is far more useful than monotonous revision for improving academic proficiency. Though the evidence may not be so immediate, experts would vouch for that. A "scribe" with over 50 years of education experience, I should concur that reading English texts regularly builds up phonic and syllabic awareness, which is the single most powerful weapon against unseen dictation. Nor do I doubt that reading Chinese books helps us a lot with acquiring vocabulary and writing with accuracy. Moreover, the habit of reading encourages us to understand the core meaning of passages quickly even when we are not familiar with every word. How else could we get to the end of blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone or The Da Vinci Code if for every queer word we come across we have to make a "dictionary stop"? Most importantly, reading a text uninterruptedly does not compromise our understanding of its core meaning, the assessment objective in any reading comprehension tests. Some local video gamers can tackle a game written with a Japanese or Korean user interface. Given strong motivation, they can navigate long directives and make correct guesses, despite comprehension gaps posed by unfamiliar words or phrases. Truly, guessing from context is the bedrock that helps us learn efficiently and go further up the education ladder.

Contrast this with those who only learn the language in classrooms and are exposed only to assigned readings. Half way through a reading test passage comes a difficult word and they are stuck. Unable to guess the meaning of a word from context, they would have to look it up in the dictionary, printed or digital. Invariably, they would find out that for any single word there might be five to six quite different meanings and parts of speech, and have to choose and pick the correct one to fit the context. Regrettably, after this detour involving opening the dictionary to the right page and other subconscious processes like sub-vocalising the sounds, what they have comprehended before this fatal encounter will be irrecoverably lost! In finding the name of that one tree, they have lost their way in the forest!

Here is the testimony of a few of my students who progressed smoothly to universities with brilliant grades (except the languages), as a result of two-year back-breaking drills and revision practice of past papers. One girl who had to quit dental school told me with tears streaming down her cheeks that her first combat with the assigned texts left ten unknown words on the first page. She freaked out and tried to learn proper English afresh in the first semester, a futile effort that decided her fate.

I shall end this "treatise" with the confession that all the concepts and theoretical explanations quoted above are second-hand. Mea culpa (我的錯), I have learnt all my stuff through reading. I am still reading and have recently devoured most of the works of Arthur Conan Doyle. His vivid descriptions of the intrigues of criminal acts have brought back many wonderful memories from movies of yesteryear that I watched. Gruesome but extremely pleasurable!

There is a utilitarian motive for this pursuit though. Constant activation of my prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate cortex, angular gyrus and Wernicke's area, etc (don't use the dictionary, I beg) could not only help keep my brain active, but may also help prevent premature dementia. So, there may be some truth in the Chinese saying for you my friends in your golden years that there are "golden mansions in books".

■By Anthony Tong 湯啟康

Mr Tong is a former deputy director of education and once served as the principal of a Sheng Kung Hui secondary school.