Mona's Musings : A helicopter escape?

【明報專訊】Living on an island was a childhood dream of mine. Island life sounds like a goodie bag filled with nature's little gifts. What you pull out varies with the day. From pleasant sunrises to tantrums of typhoons, from warm sea breezes to torrential rain, islands invite residents to experience nature in its crudest form. Unconnected to other pieces of land, there is no escape from adversaries. The necessity to handle the environment as it is has never failed to charm me.
Recently, a perfect chance to realise my dream presented itself. I became a cat-sitter at my friend's apartment on a small island while she was busy travelling the world. Nature has been more than welcoming at first. Dusk and dawn put on colourful, rotating visual shows that open and close the days gracefully. The daily ferry-ride served an occasion for regular meditation.
It wasn't until the news of a minor earthquake that nature alerted me and my feline friends. It occurred to us that it has the power to destroy. Sometimes, humans are in no position to fight. The only remedy is to retreat, from which islanders are by default prohibited. Like all dreams, the rosy hue of an island life nervously faded, leaving me with a kind of unease that resembled an itch on the back.
Sheepishly, I called my friend to find out what could be done in times of actual danger. I was tactful to present my worries as a genuine care for the kittens. My friend laughed.
"How do you imagine islanders have access to emergency medical services in town?" she asked. Of course, such a practical issue has never crossed my mind. "By helicopters," her answer bemused me.
I am not sure that's how I want my debut helicopter ride.
■Writer's Profile
Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.
