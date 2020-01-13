Mona's Musings : A helicopter escape?

Recently, a perfect chance to realise my dream presented itself. I became a cat-sitter at my friend's apartment on a small island while she was busy travelling the world. Nature has been more than welcoming at first. Dusk and dawn put on colourful, rotating visual shows that open and close the days gracefully. The daily ferry-ride served an occasion for regular meditation.

It wasn't until the news of a minor earthquake that nature alerted me and my feline friends. It occurred to us that it has the power to destroy. Sometimes, humans are in no position to fight. The only remedy is to retreat, from which islanders are by default prohibited. Like all dreams, the rosy hue of an island life nervously faded, leaving me with a kind of unease that resembled an itch on the back.

Sheepishly, I called my friend to find out what could be done in times of actual danger. I was tactful to present my worries as a genuine care for the kittens. My friend laughed.

"How do you imagine islanders have access to emergency medical services in town?" she asked. Of course, such a practical issue has never crossed my mind. "By helicopters," her answer bemused me.

I am not sure that's how I want my debut helicopter ride.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards