【明報專訊】It's hard to get away from the fact that some people have the right to question our actions or our performances (表現). They are in a position of authority (權威), so we must answer to them. That is, we must explain or justify our actions to them. Felix, for instance, answers to his boss and Teddy answers to his uncle and his teachers. "But I don't have to answer to anyone!" Bright Eyes smiled.