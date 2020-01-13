Editorial : Say no to populist pressure

The Hong Kong economy is in recession. The government estimates that Hong Kong's GDP in 2019 contracted by 1.3%, the first negative growth in ten years. Though China and the US are expected to sign the trade agreement for the first phase formally next week and Britain's withdrawal from Europe is expected to happen late this month, both meaning a reduction in external uncertainties, it remains difficult to be optimistic about Hong Kong's economic outlook over the coming year. Externally, conflicts over trade between China and the US still hold sway over the global economy. Things could go awry anytime over how the agreement for the first phase will be executed specifically as well as the even more complicated trade talks over the second phase. Internally, Hong Kong is still plagued by violent protests (though they have decreased in intensity), and things have not returned to normal yet for the tourist, retailing and catering industries. It deserves close attention whether a wave of closures will happen after the Chinese New Year holiday and whether unemployment will worsen.

There are always ups and downs in the economic cycle. Even if the government has a budget deficit for two consecutive years, it does not mean that a "structural deficit" has occurred. The Basic Law stipulates that the SAR government shall follow the principle of keeping the expenditure within the limits of revenues. It, however, does not mean that a short-term deficit is not allowed. The government estimates that the deficit for this financial year will not be greater than $80 billion. As the deficit will still be smaller than 3% of the GDP, it will still be acceptable by international standards.Hong Kong does not have any monetary policy tools to stimulate the economy. It can only rely on fiscal policy tools to deal with a counter cycle. Facing an economic headwind, it is indeed time for the government to make use of its fiscal reserves that now amount to over one trillion dollars. A moderate budget deficit is necessary. That, however, does not mean that the government can spend the money recklessly. A universal cash handout is inefficient economically and politically. As it will only worsen the fiscal deficit, it is the worst of the worst strategies. It must not be considered by the government.

Hong Kong society has an entangled web of deep-seated conflicts. The tackling of issues from land and housing to the discrepancy between rich and poor requires huge investments. The government should make good use of the reserves to solve these problems. A universal cash handout, in contrast, is unlikely to achieve much and will only be a waste of money. Paul Chan has recently said that though facing an economic counter cycle, the government will not cut expenditure on infrastructural facilities and public services, but will devote more money to "propping up the economy and protecting jobs". But he also mentioned that international credit rating agencies were closely monitoring the situation of Hong Kong and it was necessary for the government to make sure that Hong Kong's public finances were sound. A cash handout of $10,000 per capita could easily lead to expenditure as much as 60 to 70 billion dollars. This, coupled with the expenses originally estimated by the government, could bring the fiscal deficit to over 100 billion dollars. Even the public might not agree with this, let alone international rating agencies that might be unsettled. To prepare for elections, political parties and politicians are more than happy to be generous at the expense of taxpayers and call for cash handouts. The government, however, must have Hong Kong's long-term interest in mind and say no to populist pressure.

明報社評2019.01.10：加劇財赤難紓民怨 全民派錢不切實際

政府下月公布《財政預算案》，社會又出現要求全民派錢之聲，有政黨提倡「人人1萬元」，有人主張金額不拘，「最緊要有」。

香港經濟衰退，政府預計2019年本地生產總值（GDP）收縮1.3%，是10年來首次錄得年度負增長。雖然中美下周有望正式簽署首階段貿易協議，英國脫歐亦有望本月底落實，外圍不明朗因素減少，然而未來一年本港經濟前景仍難樂觀。外部方面，中美貿易衝突仍然左右環球經濟，第一階段協議具體執行情况，以及更複雜的第二階段貿易談判，隨時橫生枝節；內部方面，香港仍然持續受到較低烈度的暴力抗爭困擾，旅遊、零售和飲食等行業並未雨過天青，春節過後會否出現結業潮，導致失業惡化，需要密切留意。

經濟周期總有起伏，即使政府收支連續兩年「見紅」，亦不代表出現「結構性赤字」；《基本法》規定特區政府必須量入為出，也不等於不許短期有赤字。根據當局估算，預計本財年赤字不會多於800億元，仍然低於GDP的3%，從國際標準來看是可以接受的水平。香港沒有貨幣政策工具去刺激經濟，只能運用財政政策工具，應付經濟逆周期。面對經濟逆風，過去數年香港累積了上萬億元財政儲備，現在確是善加利用之時，適度的赤字預算有其必要，然而不代表可以亂花錢。全民派錢經濟效益低，政治效用微，只會加劇財赤，實為下下之策，政府不應考慮。

香港社會深層次矛盾糾纏交織，由土地房屋到貧富懸殊等問題，在在需要巨額投入，政府應該善用儲備拆解這些問題，全民派錢效益不彰，徒然浪費銀彈。近日陳茂波表示，面對經濟逆周期，政府不會縮減基礎設施及公共服務支出，也會積極加碼「撐經濟保就業」，惟亦提到國際評級機構正密切關注香港情况，政府有必要確保財政穩健。人人派錢1萬元，涉及開支隨時高達600億至700億元，連同原有政府支出估算，財赤隨時超過1000億元，莫說普羅大眾未必贊同，恐怕國際評級機構也會有反應。政黨政客為了備戰選舉，當然樂意慷納稅人之慨呼籲派錢，然而當局必須放眼香港長遠利益，向民粹壓力說不。

■Glossary

sway : power or influence over sb

go awry : if sth goes awry, it does not happen in the way that was planned.

plague : to cause pain or trouble to sb/sth over a period of time