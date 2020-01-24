NGO 英語頻道 : Girls who lived in terror

Lots of girls and women have been kidnapped and have become their sex slaves, wives, servants or even suicide bombers. Boko Haram forces them to convert to Islam and kills them if they resist. They also brainwash the girls into agreeing with extremism. What is alarming is that there are records of abducted girls turning into suicide bombers. A girl was even reported to have rejected an offer of release, saying she would rather stay with her Boko Haram husband and their baby in captivity.

Such news has raised concern over the safety of letting the released girls go back to their hometowns. And they might be discriminated against. Over the years, many have escaped, been released or redeemed from Boko Haram. The Nigerian government and some international NGOs have been helping them to rehabilitate.

Yet, people are more than frightened to have the girls in town. Citizens have noticed that there were many terrorist attacks carried out by released girls and they are afraid that the "brainwashed girls" will attack them one day.

Indeed, it is understandable that people worry about their own safety and their neighbours', but has anyone ever stepped into the girls' shoes and thought about what they have gone through? I can imagine how devastated I would be if I were one of the girls who had escaped from the terrorists and found myself being trapped in another form of violence that kept me from living my new life.

Programmes have been set up to help the released girls reunite with their family and provide accelerated learning courses so they can learn how to write, pursue their dreams, and understand it is not right to hold extreme beliefs and take someone's life. Child-friendly spaces may help those who are usually very shy after captivity interact with acquaintances (相識的人) and gain a sense of acceptance from other girls who have the same experiences.

■By Dr Kanie Siu, CEO of Plan International Hong Kong