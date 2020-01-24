A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: overview sentence (1)

Truth be told, I do not subscribe to the view that this generation's students in Hong Kong write less well than, say, my generation. But what was said about the performance well illustrates the difficulty of the IELTS writing test. You are expected to offer an exact answer, one that the question calls for precisely. Nothing more and nothing less. And this is particularly the case for Task 1.

As I said in the last issue, the introduction should be followed by an overview sentence — "overview" meaning "a general description of something" — in a four-paragraph response to Task 1 of the writing test. It is the nucleus of your answer, forming the basis for the two paragraphs that succeed it. Getting the overview sentence right is essential to making sure that you have responded adequately to the question, which asks you to "summarise the data by choosing and writing about the main features, and draw relevant comparisons."

So, how do we write the overview sentence? The key is to identify the purpose and importance of the graph. Very often when presented with a chart, we get overwhelmed by all the minutiae. What you need to do is to stay cool-headed and put yourself into the shoes of the creator of the graph.

Imagine yourself to be one of the medical researchers. What would have been the objective of the research? Having collected all the essential data and transforming it into a graph, what would you have noticed before anything else?

(1)The answer to the first question is that "the graph must be aimed at presenting the trends of the overweight rates in those three countries over the course of two decades."

(2)As for the second question, first, you might want to highlight the fact that the overweight rates in two countries, namely Countries A and C, rose during the two-decade period.

(3)As for Country B, the percentage fluctuated.

(4)As of the year 2000, Country C had the highest percentage of overweight people.

So our overview sentence will be: "During the two-decade period, the overweight rates in Countries A and C rose, while that in Country B fluctuated. As of the year 2000, Country C had a higher percentage of overweight people than the other two countries."

There is more to discuss concerning the overview sentence, which I will leave until the next issue.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

