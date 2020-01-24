Editorial : War brinkmanship a game too dangerous to play

Iran took revenge within less than a week of Suleimani's assassination by the US forces in Iraq last week by launching missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops. While Iran said the strikes claimed 80 lives including Americans, Washington said there were no US military casualties. The Iraqi government said Iran had notified them that the attack would only aim at American forces and no Iraqi troops had been injured or killed.

Trump launched a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran after Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last year. Previously, the campaign was limited to economic sanctions and diplomatic offensives. However, the assassination of Suleimani by the US forces has marked Washington's departure from non-military coercion against Iran to military action. The missile strikes by Iran may also kick off a vicious cycle of "attack and avenge". Now that the two countries have brazenly employed the strategy of brinkmanship, any slight misstep could turn any pretend play into reality.

The funeral of Suleimani has drawn vast crowds that led to a stampede, a clear sign of the huge outcry of the Iranian public over his death. It would have been hard for the Iranian government to address that national sentiment if it had not taken any counteraction. Nevertheless, it seems that the Tehran authorities did leave some room for manoeuvre. The Al Asad air base attacked by Iran, an important stronghold of US forces in Iraq, had robust defence in place. Iran's direct attack on this strong fortress without any help from regional allies was a clear manifestation of its determination to retaliate, but the actual damage done on US forces is believed to be limited. The Iranian foreign minister emphasised that Iran did not seek escalation or war. Rather, he said it had taken and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence. The possibility of further escalation will depend on how the US reacts.

The US has been mired in Middle Eastern conflicts for many years. After taking office, Trump has repeatedly spoken about withdrawing from the Middle East. An all-out war with Iran will do no good to the US. It may also draw in American allies like the UAE or Israel. In case any oil facilities are attacked or the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, the situation may also trigger an oil price hike and deal a blow to the global economy.

Whether the Middle East will have war or peace depends on how Trump thinks. In his national speech last night, Trump spoke only of tighter sanctions on Iran and suggested that Iran "appears to be standing down" after it attacked the US forces. While the risk of a US-Iranian war seems to be going down, we still hope that the two sides can exercise restraint and stop the game of war brinkmanship.

明報社評2020.01.09：戰爭邊緣遊戲太凶險 美伊臨崖勒馬緩危局

中東局勢緊張，伊朗發射導彈，攻擊位於伊拉克的美軍據點，報復美軍空襲炸死伊朗軍事指揮官蘇萊曼尼，美伊走向軍事衝突，美方下一步有何行動，將是決定局勢走向的關鍵。美伊一旦開戰，有可能將其他國家捲入其中，危及地區安全，打擊全球經濟；對於爭取連任的特朗普而言，開戰也是一場政治豪賭。中東處於2003年伊拉克戰爭以來最嚴峻的局面，美伊劍拔弩張，惟形勢亦未惡化至無可挽回，美伊必須避免陷入「打擊與報復」、「再打擊與再報復」的向下螺旋，若能及時臨崖勒馬，仍可化危為安。

上周美軍在伊拉克暗殺蘇萊曼尼，伊朗不出一周便採取報復行動，向伊拉克兩個駐有美軍的基地發射導彈。伊朗稱有80人喪生，包括美方人員，美方則稱沒有美軍傷亡。伊拉克政府表示，伊朗有通報攻擊目標只限美軍，事件中沒有伊拉克軍人死傷。

去年美國退出伊朗核協議，特朗普向伊朗「極限施壓」，只限於經濟制裁和外交攻勢。美軍暗殺蘇萊曼尼，標誌由文攻轉向武鬥；伊朗的導彈攻擊，則有可能開啟「打擊與報復」的惡性循環。兩國大玩戰爭邊緣策略，稍有不慎確有可能弄假成真。

蘇萊曼尼的喪禮萬人空巷引發人踩人，群情洶湧可見一斑，伊朗若不反擊，很難向國民交代，然而伊朗似乎亦刻意留有迴旋餘地。伊朗攻擊的阿薩德空軍基地，是美軍在伊拉克的重要據點，防衛森嚴。伊朗未有借助區內盟友之力，直接攻擊美軍鐵桶要塞，可以表明復仇決心，惟美軍所受實質損害理應有限。伊朗外長強調不尋求局勢升級或戰爭，「已採取並結束了相對應的自衛措施」。局勢會否進一步惡化，要看美方反應。

美國身陷中東戰爭泥沼多年，特朗普上台後一再表示要從中東抽身，與伊朗全面開戰，對美國並無好處，還可能把阿聯酋、以色列等盟友捲進來，一旦石油設施受襲、霍爾木茲海峽航道受阻，更會刺激油價急升，打擊全球經濟。

中東是戰是和，存乎特朗普一念之差。昨晚特朗普全國講話，只提到加強制裁，又稱伊朗在攻擊美軍後，「似乎有放軟退讓」。美伊開戰風險似見下降，唯盼美伊都能克制，停止戰爭邊緣遊戲。

■Glossary

grim : unpleasant and depressing

at daggers drawn : if two people are at daggers drawn, they are very angry with each other

stronghold : a place that is strongly defended